I was genuinely surprised when I looked to see how many poker video games there were available on consoles these days. It seems like every genre and every possible game has numerous video game versions. Even a game like Uno has multiple versions you can play on a variety of consoles. Yet when it comes to poker, there seems to be very few poker games available and even fewer good poker games. Developer RipStone has brought Poker Club to Nintendo Switch. The developers call it the most immersive poker simulation ever made. While it does a halfway decent job at simulating poker, Poker Club is an incredibly challenging game to find any fun in.

