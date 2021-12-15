ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Left-wing Australian model 'bravely' wears a Bernie Sanders T-shirt to Thanksgiving dinner in conservative rural Pennsylvania

By Monique Friedlander
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Bridget Malcolm is known for ruffling feathers in the fashion industry.

And the outspoken Australian model, 29, has revealed she's not afraid to cause a stir with her left-wing political beliefs either.

Bridget shared a gallery of photos to Instagram on Wednesday from her recent travels around America, including her visit to Pennsylvania's notoriously conservative Juniata County.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xm4uZ_0dO1Keja00
Political: Left-wing Australian model Bridget Malcolm, 29, 'bravely' wore a Bernie Sanders T-shirt to Thanksgiving dinner while staying in conservative rural Pennsylvania 

One photo taken in Juniata County showed Bridget posing in a T-shirt emblazoned with Bernie Sanders' 2016 presidential campaign logo.

'One of these photos is me dressing for Thanksgiving dinner in rural (conservative) PA,' she wrote in the caption.

Bridget's T-shirt featured Bernie's famous campaign slogan: 'Bernie 2016 For President, feel the Bern!'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kKGxk_0dO1Keja00
'Brave': Fans praised the former Victoria's Secret model for her courage, with one writing: 'Oh my!! A Bernie shirt in Juniata County?! You are brave! Good for you!'

A self-described democratic socialist, Bernie Sanders advocates for progressive policies such as economic equality and social justice.

Fans praised the former Victoria's Secret model for her courage, with one writing: 'Oh my! A Bernie shirt in Juniata County?! You are brave! Good for you!'

'Hahahaha, thank you, thank you!' Bridget responded.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oJsU4_0dO1Keja00
Feel the Bern: A self-described democratic socialist, Bernie Sanders (pictured) advocates for progressive policies such as economic equality and social justice

Bridget, who hails from Western Australia but now lives in America, first threw her support behind Sanders in 2016 during his election campaign.

At the time, she uploaded a photo to Instagram of herself wearing her beloved Sanders campaign T-shirt, along with the caption: 'Ootd today with @freepeople and @berniesanders #feelthebern.'

It comes after Bridget made headlines in September for slamming the toxic culture she claims to have experienced working for Victoria's Secret.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29YfDW_0dO1Keja00
Support: Bridget, who hails from Western Australia but now lives in America, first threw her support behind Sanders in 2016 during his election campaign (pictured) 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QUUJq_0dO1Keja00
'Exploitative': It comes after Bridget told 60 Minutes in September she was so malnourished during her time working for Victoria's Secret it once took her 10 minutes to walk up a flight of stairs

The model, who walked the runway for the lingerie giant in 2015 and 2016, said the message from Victoria's Secret management to be super skinny was 'pretty clear' in an explosive interview with 60 Minutes.

Describing the pressure she felt to lose weight, Bridget recalled a time when she was so malnourished it took her '10 minutes to climb a flight of stairs'.

'I had an eating disorder, I was relying on anti-anxiety medication, I was having panic attacks constantly, I was exhausted,' she added.

'My body was malnourished, my mind was malnourished, it was relentless. What that company represented for me and for so many other women was extremely exploitative at that time. To me it felt like controlling women.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NnlJR_0dO1Keja00
Pressure: When asked how clear the message was from Victoria's Secret that you needed to be super skinny, Bridget said: 'Pretty clear.' She added, 'I had an eating disorder... My body was malnourished, my mind was malnourished, it was relentless'

Comments / 0

