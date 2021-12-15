Medical issues surprise couple helping 2 children

LIMA — Allen and Elaine opened their hearts and their home earlier this year when two young children in their extended family were removed from the household of their biological parents. The couple knew it would be a challenge trying to take on new parental responsibilities. What wasn’t anticipated were the medical problems that have crept up on both Elaine and Allen.

“When Children Services removed the kids, they were placed in the care of the mom’s 20-year-old sister,” Elaine said. “It wasn’t long before she realized it was more than she could handle, so the family approached me and asked if we could take them. A counselor met with us and late this summer Elise, age 2, and Jordan, he’s almost 4 now, came to live with us.”

The honeymoon was a brief one. Two days after the kids arrived in their new home, Elaine had a toe amputated. Two weeks later all the toes on her right foot were surgically removed. She’s still recuperating.

Allen and Elaine both suffer from diabetes, and Allen has since developed an infection in his foot as a result of the disease. He hasn’t worked in a month and with a skin graft operation looming, his return to work is uncertain.

With no income at the current time, the family has been forced to rely on the kindness of others.

“Our church helped with money to pay the bills, and my great-niece helps out a lot,” said Elaine. “We have great family support and I’m thankful for that.”

She is also thankful for the Salvation Army and its annual holiday assistance program. Elaine signed up for the program on the final day of eligibility. Providing a merry Christmas for the kids was of paramount concern.

“Jordan likes Paw Patrol and they both like educational toys, blocks and Legos,” said Elaine.

Both of the children could use winter coats. Clothing sizes for Jordan are 4-5T in shirts and pants and size 11 boots. Elise wears 3T shirts and pants and size 8 boots.

Household needs are few, Elaine said, “although we are behind on our electric bill due to a mix-up when we first moved in. We’re working on getting signed up for utility assistance though.”

The family is appreciative of the efforts of the Salvation Army in helping local residents.

“They’re great; I know the kids will have something for Christmas.”