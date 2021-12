GREEN BAY — Davante Adams learned his lesson years ago: Don’t count your yardage before it’s gained. It was 2016, and the Green Bay Packers yet-to-become-a-star wide receiver was on the verge of his first 1,000-yard season. The previous year had been utterly frustrating for him: He missed three games and parts of two others with an early-season ankle injury that hindered him all year, struggled to fill the massive void created when No. 1 wideout Jordy Nelson was lost to a torn ACL in his right knee during a meaningless preseason game and endured some ill-conceived criticism from some in the passionate-but-fickle fan base who were ready to give up on him so Jeff Janis could get more opportunities.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO