RHETT LASHLEE ON WITH 360 SPORTS SHOW

I googled and read a bit after seeing the tweet. The most critical thing to me is that they play a 4-2-5. This is the first defensive hire we have made that runs a modern defensive scheme. As Bob Sturm would say, "Nickel is the base". The extra player in the scheme is the "rover" position. The players on the depth chart at that spot are 6 foot, 190-200. Safety size, not LB size. In the writeups, they talk about this position being part of the secondary. It isn't a 3-4 with a LB playing "Fox". It is a true 4-2-5. So, yeah, the defense is going to struggle against run-first teams. The Navy game will be a challenge, and require special scheming. But the defense will be set up to stop the pass.

FOOTBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO