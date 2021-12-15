ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

RHETT LASHLEE ON WITH 360 SPORTS SHOW

By ALEX LIFESON
ponyfans.com
 4 days ago

Thank you for posting. Let's see how today goes and then what the portal...

www.ponyfans.com

Comments / 0

Related
ponyfans.com

New Mexico Game on Sunday - How to Watch

I see the game Sunday is listed as being on Stadium Sports. There is actually an over the air version of this in Dallas:. KTXD-TV, virtual channel 47 (UHF digital channel 23) It is also free on the ROKU channel and Samsung TV Plus and most streaming services. HOWEVER, when...
GAMBLING
ponyfans.com

SMU HIRES DC

I googled and read a bit after seeing the tweet. The most critical thing to me is that they play a 4-2-5. This is the first defensive hire we have made that runs a modern defensive scheme. As Bob Sturm would say, "Nickel is the base". The extra player in the scheme is the "rover" position. The players on the depth chart at that spot are 6 foot, 190-200. Safety size, not LB size. In the writeups, they talk about this position being part of the secondary. It isn't a 3-4 with a LB playing "Fox". It is a true 4-2-5. So, yeah, the defense is going to struggle against run-first teams. The Navy game will be a challenge, and require special scheming. But the defense will be set up to stop the pass.
FOOTBALL
ponyfans.com

Coach Prime

Deucetz wrote:Rich Eisen Show talking about Deion:. Along the lines of what Stallion once said: "Florida State will rue the day they passed on Deion Sanders" And you know that Coach prime is loving this nationally televised game as a way to reach out to all those D-I guys in the transfer portal looking for a new school where they can get playing time.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ponyfans.com

SMU lands transfer WR

Former North Carolina receiver Beau Corrales (6-3, 210), of Georgetown, Texas, announced his commitment to transfer to SMU. He doesn't appear on the Tar Heels' 2021 stats, but in 2020 he played in 5 games and had 13 catches for 238 yards (18.3 per) and a touchdown. As a junior...
GEORGETOWN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy