Garden City, MI

School threat sent to student via Apple's AirDrop

By Kimberly Craig
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 2 days ago
Students at Garden City High School went on lockdown for hours Wednesday after a threat to do harm was sent to a student via Apple's AirDrop.

Garden City police searched the school and found no firearms or explosives, according to Superintendent Derek Fisher, who tried to calm parents who arrived at the school to pick up their children.

Fisher said police are doing a digital dump on a cellphone and looking at seating charts and surveillance video to see if they can identify the person who sent the threat.

This latest threat comes a day after another threat was made at the school. And because of the back-to-back threats, school will shift to remote learning for Thursday and Friday.

