Congress & Courts

Democrats plan swift passage of Build Back Better bill

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article

video.foxnews.com

Business Insider

Rep. Steve Scalise and 15 other Republicans lay out their plan to use controversies over the teaching of race and gender in schools to beat Democrats in 2022

Insider interviews with Republicans show they're sharpening attacks on education culture wars. Their messaging pits Democrats, teachers unions, and the Justice Department against parents. They see "parental involvement" in schools as a winning issue for Republicans in 2022. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise looks at the angst from parents at...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Rev. William Barber and activists head to Washington to march for the passage of the Build Back Better bill

A coalition of activists will be heading to Washington, DC on Monday to protest against West Virginia Senator, Joe Machin who continues holding up the passage of Biden's Build Back Better Agenda. Co-Chair Of The Poor Peoples' Campaign, Reverend William Barber, will be leading the charge of this "Moral Monday" march, he joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the ongoing movement.Dec. 13, 2021.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Gainesville Sun

Democracy in the balance: Revise Senate filibuster to protect elections and voting rights

You’re reading Our View, one of two perspectives in Today’s Debate.For the Opposing View, read Democrats try to grab power through election 'reform.' USA TODAY's Editorial Board has never favored setting aside the Senate filibuster. It is not that the parliamentary rule requiring 60 votes to advance legislation is somehow sacrosanct. After all, it's not in the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

AP source: Biden-Manchin talks on $2T Dem bill going poorly

Negotiations between President Joe Biden and Sen. Joe Manchin over the Democrats huge social and environment bill are going poorly, a person familiar with the talks said Wednesday, the latest sign that leaders’ hopes of moving the bill through the Senate before Christmas were increasingly bleak. Manchin, D-W.Va., has told the president he wants to eliminate the measure's extension of a more generous child tax credit, said the person, who would describe the situation only on condition of anonymity.Many Democrats consider the expanded child tax credit crucial for the millions of families it helps and for the legislation's...
CONGRESS & COURTS
wkdzradio.com

Senator McConnell Comments on Build Back Better Plan

United States Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell says the future of the Build Back Better plan passed recently by the House of Representatives remains in the hands of two critical Democratic senators. McConnell provided a number of updates during the Kentucky Farm Bureau annual meeting in Louisville Saturday. The Minority...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Fox News

Ingraham: Biden and Democrats are planning their next crackdown on freedom

Laura Ingraham said President Biden and the Democrats are planning their next move to infringe on Americans' freedoms on Tuesday's "Ingraham Angle." The Fox News host argued the Democrats' hysteria over climate change is a ruse to expand the government's power over daily life. "We won’t be locked down again – not by a COVID emergency and not by a climate emergency," she said.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Florida Phoenix

Arizona Sen. Sinema opposes filibuster carveout to advance voting rights legislation

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Arizona’s enigmatic U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema remains opposed to weakening the Senate’s 60-vote threshold for moving ahead on legislation, even as other Democrats are floating the idea of making an exception to the chamber’s rules to pass major voting rights measures. In a statement to States Newsroom, a Sinema spokeswoman said the senator supports the […] The post Arizona Sen. Sinema opposes filibuster carveout to advance voting rights legislation appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
ARIZONA STATE
mediaite.com

House Democrat Pleads With Fox Hosts Who Texted Meadows: ‘Tell the American People the Truth,’ Like in Those Messages

Rep. Jim McGovern (D-MA) on Tuesday called on Fox News hosts who texted former Donald Trump chief-of-staff Mark Meadows to open up about their communications with the White House during the Capitol riot when addressing the House select committee investigating Jan. 6. Following Rep. Liz Cheney’s (R-WY) revelation Monday that...
CONGRESS & COURTS

