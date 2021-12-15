When is the Australian employment report and how could it affect AUD/USD?

Commodity currencies have been in the decline this year against US Dollar as a result of market’s expectation of the Fed’s rate hiking cycle. A falling Australian Dollar will make imported products more expensive, resulting in price increase and adding to existing inflationary pressure. The higher the inflation rate, the faster the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) need to bring forward the first increase in cash rate. The Melbourne Institute monthly inflation gauge rose by 0.3 per cent in November to be up 3.1 per cent on the year. A sustained build up in inflation will bring forward the tightening cycle which then should eventually provide support in the Australian Dollar. In the meantime however, the Australian Dollar can continue to see selling pressure against US Dollar as a result of the divergence in monetary policy.

CURRENCIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO