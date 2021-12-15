ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When is the Australian employment report and how could it affect AUD/USD?

By Anil Panchal
FXStreet.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNovember month employment statistics from the Australian Bureau of Statistics, up for publishing at 00:30 GMT on Thursday, will be the immediate catalyst for the AUD/USD pair traders. The jobs figures become more important after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) expected the economy to return to its pre-Delta...

www.fxstreet.com

FXStreet.com

When is the BoE monetary policy decision and how could it affect GBP/USD?

The Bank of England (BoE) is scheduled to announce its monetary policy decision this Thursday at 12:00 GMT. Analysts believed that the rapid spread of the Omicron variant has raised uncertainty about the economic recovery in the short term and could persuade the BoE to hold its fire. That said, an unexpectedly sharp jump in the UK inflation has added pressure on the UK central bank to hike interest rates, making today's decision more relevant for the FX markets.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

When are US monthly retail sales figures and how could they affect EUR/USD?

Wednesday's US economic docket highlights the release of monthly retail sales figures for November, scheduled later during the early North American session at 13:30 GMT. The headline sales are estimated to have risen by a seasonally adjusted 0.8% during the reported month as against 1.7% growth recorded in October. Excluding autos, core retail sales probably climbed by 1% in November from the previous month.
RETAIL
FXStreet.com

AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Flirts with 100-DMA resistance, Australian Employment eyed

AUD/JPY seesaws around monthly top after rising the most in over a week. Firmer Momentum line, sustained break of previous resistance lines keep buyers hopeful. 200-DMA adds to the upside filters, 50% Fibonacci retracement level limits immediate declines. AUD/JPY takes rounds to 81.75 following the break of a descending resistance...
ECONOMY
DailyFx

AUD/USD Unfazed on Westpac Consumer Confidence as FOMC, AU Jobs Report Nears

Australian Dollar, Westpac Consumer Confidence, AUD/USD, FOMC - Talking Points. Australia’s consumer confidence sees a small drop in December. Markets appear defensive ahead of tonight’s FOMC rate decision. China data dump, including retail sales, due out later today. Wednesday’s Asia-Pacific Forecast. The Australian Dollar is struggling against...
ECONOMY
poundsterlingforecast.com

GBP AUD Mixed Ahead of Employment Figures

The GBP AUD exchange rate was higher on Monday as traders await the latest UK employment figures. They won’t get too excited about the result as the government gets set to vote on further restrictions, which will undoubtedly hit travel, retail, and the overall economy. Australia also has economic data with Westpac consumer confidence data.
MARKETS
DailyFx

Australian Dollar Outlook: US Dollar, RBA, Fed. Is AUD/USD Sidelined?

The Australian Dollar refuses to lie down as growth sentiment sways. The spread of new Covid variants weigh, but green shoots might be appearing. Iron ore and commodity markets appear to be recalibrating. Will AUD/USD rise?. The Australian Dollar finished last week testing the November 2020 lows of 0.69913. This...
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD shows bearish sequence

Commodity currencies have been in the decline this year against US Dollar as a result of market’s expectation of the Fed’s rate hiking cycle. A falling Australian Dollar will make imported products more expensive, resulting in price increase and adding to existing inflationary pressure. The higher the inflation rate, the faster the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) need to bring forward the first increase in cash rate. The Melbourne Institute monthly inflation gauge rose by 0.3 per cent in November to be up 3.1 per cent on the year. A sustained build up in inflation will bring forward the tightening cycle which then should eventually provide support in the Australian Dollar. In the meantime however, the Australian Dollar can continue to see selling pressure against US Dollar as a result of the divergence in monetary policy.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD: Upbeat tone by the RBA to underpin the aussie – ING

AUD/USD has extended the bounce towards 0.7100 on the expected RBA rate decision. The Reserve Bank of Australia has clearly positioned itself among those central banks that do not currently see the new variant as likely to truly dampen the recovery and policy plans. Economists at ING expect the aussie to enjoy gains in the coming weeks.
ECONOMY
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
Country
Australia
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD to rise toward 0.73 on a three to six-month view – Rabobank

According to analysts from Rabobank, the AUD/USD, encouraged by domestic data, should rise toward 0.73 in a three to six-month view. They don’t see the Reserve Bank of Australia asbeing in any rush to hike interest rates. Key Quotes:. “The release of Australian Q3 GDP was old news even as...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD Forecast: Corrective advance could turn into a bullish run

The Reserve Bank of Australia pledged patience but removed 2023 from its statement. Rallying Wall Street provided support to the aussie in the last trading session of the day. AUD/USD is trading near a daily descending trend line coming from this year high. The AUD/USD pair kept recovering on Tuesday,...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

AUD/USD Reacts To RBA Statement

On December 7, the Reserve Bank of Australia published an official monetary policy statement. In addition, the official cash rate was revealed. The announcement caused a recovery of the Australian Dollar’s value. By 09:00 GMT, the rate had already recovered 43 base points or 0.60%. Meanwhile, from a technical analysis...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD steadily moves back above 0.7100, modest USD strength could cap gains

A combination of supporting factors pushed AUD/USD higher for the second straight day. The perceived riskier aussie benefitted from the risk-on mood and RBA’s optimistic outlook. Hawkish Fed expectations continued underpinning the USD and might cap gains for the pair. The AUD/USD pair shot to a three-day high during the...
CURRENCIES
hot96.com

Australia's central bank holds rates, patient on policy

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia’s central bank left its cash rate at a record low of 0.1% on Tuesday, saying inflation was lower than in many other countries and it was prepared to be patient on policy. Wrapping up its December policy meeting, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) also said...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD bears are denied more downside, risk-on into RBA

AUD/USD is correcting higher as risk-on kicks in. The RBA meeting will be a key event for traders. After what has been a waterfall sell-off in the commodities sphere pertaining to central bank divergences and the latest coronavirus variant seeing its way to all corners of the globe, AUD is finally putting a floor down around 0.70 the figure and making its way back up the leaderboard. At the time of writing, AUD/USD is 0.63% higher towards the close on Wall Street after climbing from a low of 0.6998 and reaching a high of 0.7054 on the day.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

USD Slips From US Employment Report's Mixed Signals

The USD tended to slip against some of its counterparts after mixed signals being sent by November’s Employment report yet opened with a positive gap early today albeit volatility seems to remain rather low. November’s employment report tended to send out mixed signals on Friday as the NFP figure came...
BUSINESS
invezz.com

AUD/USD analysis: RBA interest rate decision preview

The AUD/USD pair tilted higher ahead of the latest RBA decision. The bank’s final decision will come on Tuesday morning. We explain why the pair will retreat after the decision. The AUD/USD pair tilted higher on Monday evening as investors waited for the latest interest rate decision by the Reserve...
BUSINESS
DailyFx

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD in Focus as Traders Await Omicron News, RBA

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, Omicron, Risk Trends, RBA, ANZ Commodity Index - Talking Points. Risk-sensitive Australian Dollar in focus as APAC trading begins. Quiet event calendar leaves traders eyeing prevailing risk trends. AUD/USD starts week with small bounce above major resistance. Monday’s Asia-Pacific Forecast. Asia-Pacific markets are set to begin trading...
ECONOMY
CNN

Bank of England hikes interest rates to tackle rising prices

London (CNN Business) — The Bank of England is hiking interest rates in an effort to fight surging prices even as the Omicron variant engulfs the United Kingdom and threatens to put the economy into reverse. The central bank's Monetary Policy Committee said Thursday that it would raise interest...
BUSINESS
Reuters

BoE hikes, Fed pivots, ECB rolls slow as pandemic exits diverge

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Britain became the first G7 economy to hike interest rates since the onset of the pandemic on Thursday, with the U.S. Federal Reserve also signalling plans to tighten in 2022 but the European Central Bank only slightly reining in stimulus. The different paths taken by major...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

AUD/USD Daily Report

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7105; (P) 0.7141; (R1) 0.7170;. AUD/USD’s break of 0.7116 minor support suggests that rebound from 0.6992 has completed at 0.7185. Intraday bias is back on the downside for retesting 0.6992 low. Sustained break of 0.6991 key medium term structural support will carry larger bearish implication and resume the fall from 0.8006. On the upside, though, above 0.7185 will resume the rebound from 0.6992 to EMA (now at 0.7259).
MARKETS

