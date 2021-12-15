ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rendezvous With Rama: Denis Villeneuve Is Returning to Space

By Bethy Squires
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDenis Villeneuve continues his streak of adapting only the thinkiest of sci-fi franchises. Hot off Dune and Dune 2: We Ain’t Dune Yet, Villeneuve will tackle Arthur C. Clarke’s Rendezvous With Rama. Clarke is best...

