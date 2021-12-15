ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

3 Cold Calling Lessons from Disney's Incredibles

By David Walter
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KHoGz_0dO1Eqa800

Buddy: “You can’t count on anyone especially heroes!”

Mr. Incredible: “I was wrong to treat you that way, I’m sorry”.

Buddy: "See now you respect me because I am a threat that is the way it works, turns out there are a lot of people, whole countries, that want respect and they will pay through the nose to get it; how do you think I got rich? I invented weapons and now I have invented a weapon that only I can defeat and when I unleash ... you sly dog you got me monologuing."

The running joke in the Incredibles is that superheroes can get evil villains to talk about themselves at length. Ironically, Mr. Incredible uses it as an attempt to escape from Syndrome's clutches. It’s not just evil villains that can be defeated with a bad monologue, but it's also the weakness of most salespeople and cold calling representatives when they start picking up the phone and dialing.

The number one mistake new cold calling representatives commonly make in this area: monologuing. The truth is that when you start talking at great length about yourself, your product or services, the prospect will disengage. This means they tune out and stop listening to cold callers drone on without asking questions, which makes it extremely difficult for an inexperienced cold caller to succeed.

How can this bad habit be fixed?

1. Know what causes monologuing

The primary reason a cold-calling rep will start monologuing is due to nervousness and the release of adrenaline. This chemical can be responsible for rapid speech patterns and forgetfulness. When this feeling goes untreated, it could cause you to quickly lose your prospect's attention.

Related: 5 Cold-Calling Myths That Keep Businesses in the Matrix

2. Use a breathing exercise

You can combat the negative impact of a nervous adrenaline dump into your bloodstream by using an aggressive breathing strategy. The idea when you start feeling anxious is to take in deep breaths, then slowly exhale. Now combine this breathing exercise with saying a mantra out loud or under your breath. You could say confidence-building phrases like "I'm going to be amazing at starting conversations and engaging prospects by taking a genuine interest in them.”

Related: How to Get Over the Most Challenging Part of Cold Calling

3. Focus on what you want

Lastly, don’t make the mistake of focusing on the thing you don’t way. As Tony Robbins says, Where you focus goes energy flows. So avoid saying that you won't start monologuing in your mantra because you will find yourself falling into the monologue trap more often. Also, make a point to have the questions you're going to ask prospects prepared before you ever pick up the phone and start dialing.

You don’t want to end up like an evil villain who can get tricked into monologuing. It's easy for your brain and voice pattern to make you go off on one long sentence, but with these cold calling tips it won't happen.

Related: 4 Ways to Get Qualified Cold-Calling Leads

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

New Trailer! Voice of Disney Princess Stars in New Thriller Series

While we like to think of Kristen Bell in the magical Disney bubble our minds place her in, she’s an incredibly talented actress that is proving the voice of Princess Anna has much more to offer. Disney’s Frozen was an instant success when it debuted in 2013. Eight years...
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Walt Disney Animation Reveals Its Next Movie And Shares A First Look

Walt Disney Animation Studios released its 60th animated feature film last month with Encanto, but it did so without the slightest hint of what the 61st animated film would actually be. We know another animated Disney movie is set to open next Thanksgiving, and now we finally know a little something about it. It’s another original story, called Strange World, and it’s probably not a musical.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

The Goonies inspired TV show Our Time is heading to Disney+

The Goonies remains one of the few cherished 80s kids films not to receive the remake or reboot treatment, despite its DNA being evident in everything from Super 8 to Stranger Things, but now a TV pilot passed on by Fox has found a new home and is being redeveloped for Disney+.
TV & VIDEOS
/Film

Disney+ Snags Rights To New Show About Kids Who Make A Shot-For-Shot Remake Of The Goonies

Goonies never say die! So proclaims Mikey (a teenaged Sean Astin) in "The Goonies." The 1985 comedy-adventure remains a childhood touchstone for so many adults to this day, despite being an otherwise messed-up movie, even by the standards of '80s kids films. It's also been the rallying cry for many of the movie's cast members when it comes to the idea of "The Goonies 2" eventually happening, even more than 35 years later. However, the "Goonies"-related project that actually is moving forward has nothing to do with searching for secret pirate treasure or battling crime families.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Robbins
TVOvermind

Meet The Cast of “In from the Cold”

Now that Netflix has announced a release date for its anticipated release of the new show “In From the Cold,” everyone is clamoring to learn more. In an effort to expand viewership to a more worldwide basis, the streaming service has been doing what it can to make sure shows apply to and appeal to people across the globe. This show is heavy on the Russian influence, and it’s got people talking across the globe. The entire show focuses on the character of Jenny, who is described as “A bioengineered Russian Agent” who has no desire to be part of the Russian spy game any longer. She puts the past in the past, she takes off for America, and she goes about living a normal life in a new area. Of course, she’s got all the time in the world to go ahead and make a life for herself in America that is successful enough she has a daughter and a happy life – that is until she and her daughter decide a trip to Europe would be fun. Her life catches up to her when she gets there, and things spiral out of control. She’s got a lot of secrets that no one knows about her, and she’s not trying to have people find out about her secrets. Now that the plot is out, people want to know more about the cast, so here we are: Here are the eight characters that appear in all 8 episodes in the main role status.
TV SERIES
The Dad

3-Yr-Old Uses Lesson From Cartoon To Call For Help After Mom Falls Down Stairs

Behind the colorful characters and whimsical storylines, many kids’ TV shows work to teach kids important lessons. Sesame Street was a pioneer in educational programming, teaching kids about resilience and empathy, healthy conflict resolution, and coping with change. Lessons in kids’ TV shows can be subtle or overt, but many of them make a significant difference in the way our kids interact with the world. For one toddler in West Midlands, U.K., a lesson from one of his favorite TV shows helped him become a tiny hero.
KIDS
Primetimer

Five Life Lessons Learned From Will Ferrell's Elf

The 21st century hasn't been great when it comes to creating holiday classics, although it's certainly not for lack of trying. The holiday season is, in fact, overflowing every year with new movies that drape themselves in snow, Santa and sentiment in order to create a niche of warmth with viewers. Sometimes it works; often it falls flat. What mostly happens is that we wait and see. Holiday classics are borne of repetition and familiarity. You can't manufacture a tradition of watching something every December; that just has to happen on its own. Which is why it's good to tip our green felt hats to 2003's Elf, which has managed to become a genuine holiday phenomenon and a Christmas classic in less than 20 years.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Every Home Alone Movie is Now Streaming on Disney+

It's Christmas time and for many that means returning to classic films to get in the spirit of the season and for those that like to be a little more naughty than nice the Home Alone films are perhaps your cup of tea. Up until recently Disney+ was the streaming home for most of the movies in that mischievous Christmas franchise, with the 1990 original Home Alone dominating the service according to third-party reports, but now every movie in the series is now streaming on service for anyone eager to dive into every entry. How many Home Alones are there? More than you think.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Incredibles#Cold Calling
goodhousekeeping.com

50 of the Best Movies on Disney+ to Watch Right Now

Even though it's one of the newer streaming platforms, Disney+ has quickly proven to be one of the best. A big part of the reason why is that not only does it have more than 7,000 television episodes for viewers, it's also home to over 500 movie titles from brands like Disney, Pixar and Marvel – just to name a few. With a library that massive, it might be a bit overwhelming when deciding what you should watch during your next family movie night. That's where our list of the best movies on Disney+ comes in.
MOVIES
Advanced Television

Marvel’s Eternals on Disney+ from Jan 12

Disney+ has announced that Marvel Studios’ Eternals will start streaming on Disney+ in the UK & Ireland on January 12th 2022. The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s newest team of superheroes debuted in cinemas on November 5th. The movie will join 13 other Marvel Cinematic Universe movies now streaming in IMAX Enhanced on Disney+, which gives subscribers more picture with an expanded aspect ratio.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Prime Video’s Hotel Transylvania: Transformania Trailer Shows The Monsters Becoming Something Even Scarier: Human

While it’s arriving a little later than originally expected, Hotel Transylvania 4, a.k.a. Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, is now a little over a month away from premiering on its new home, Amazon Prime Video. Dracula, Mavis and the rest of the gang are back for another round of spook-tastic entertainment, but as shown off in the latest trailer, the final entry in the animated film series will see its monstrous characters turning into something especially scary in their eyes: humans.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
thelakewoodscoop.com

3-Year-Old: “My Abba Took Me To A Strange Party”

[COMMUNICATED] My name is Eli. I’m three years old and that means I have a yarmulke and peyos, because I’m a big boy. That’s what my mommy told me when she had to leave to go sleep somewhere else so she could have medicine and doctors all the time… that I’m a big boy.
KIDS
ComicBook

Will Ryan, The Land Before Time and Disney Voice Actor, Dies at 72

Veteran voice actor Will Ryan, perhaps best known for his work giving life to classic Disney characters such as Mickey Mouse Clubhouse's Willie the Giant, Peg-Leg Pete as well as the voice of Petrie in the beloved animated film The Land Before Time has died following a short battle with cancer. He was 72 years old. Ryan's November 19th death was confirmed by his talent agent Nery Lemus (via The Hollywood Reporter).
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Sandra Bullock Wore A Skintight Crystal Catsuit To The 'Unforgivable' Premiere—Her Body Looks Incredible!

We need a moment to catch our breath after seeing Sandra Bullock’s latest red carpet look! The 57-year-old actress looked nothing short of sensational when she attended the Los Angeles premiere of her Netflix film, The Unforgivable, on Tuesday, November 30th, wearing a super-glamorous skintight crystal catsuit that showcased her enviable – and quite frankly, unbelievable – figure! We are speechless!
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Cher’s Kids: Everything To Know About Her 2 Children

The ‘Believe’ singer has been married twice, and she had a son from each marriage. Find out more about Cher’s two adult kids here. Cher has been one of the most celebrated musical artists of the past 60 years. Born Cherilyn Sarkisian, the 75-year-old singer continues to inspire and influence generations of musicians. During her early musical career, she performed alongside Sonny Bono, whom she would marry from 1969 until they divorced in 1975. During their marriage, they performed as a duo (including on TV’s Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour), and Cher also performed as a solo artist. After divorcing Sonny, she pursued a solo musical career and set out as an actress. From 1975 to 1979, she was also married to Allman Brothers guitarist Gregg Allman, but they divorced in 1979. While most recognized as a musical icon, Cher also won a Leading Actress Academy Award in 1988 for her performance in Moonstruck.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy