Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara and more star in Guillermo del Toro's horror noir. It's no secret that Guillermo del Toro loves monsters; it would be more accurate to say that, like many of us, he knows he is something of a monster himself. Living outside what is considered a 'normal' existence, halfway between the light and the shadow, monsters like these are to be feared and loved, but perhaps more the latter. The monsters are, almost every time, the hero; or if not the hero, than there is something to be pittied about them, something that justified their anger, something we can grasp, even as the monster we might more easily identify with, is the one that saves the day.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO