KEYSTONE, Colo. (CBS4)– The whole idea of lighting piles of wood in the middle of areas that we don’t want to catch fire could sound counterintuitive. But White River National Forest service crews say one way or another, those trees will burn, be it next year or 200 years from now. And making sure they don’t all burn at the same time, and super hot, is just good forest protection. (credit: CBS) “What we want to do is break up the continuity in these stands of trees, so they are less dense,” Ryan Hughes, Burn Specialist with the national forest explained,...

KEYSTONE, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO