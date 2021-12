When: Columbia Borough school board reorganization meeting, Dec. 2. What happened: Three of the five candidates who were elected in November were sworn in as board members. New members: Ryan Sexton, who was elected to a four-year term, was sworn in and seated on the board. Jason Price, who was also elected to a four-year term, was unable to attend the meeting due to a military commitment. He will be sworn in before the board’s next meeting Dec. 9.

