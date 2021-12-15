ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Winds and Thunderstorms For Wednesday

newspressnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cold. 24 Wind: E/NW 5-15...

www.newspressnow.com

brproud.com

Sunday Evening Forecast: A chilly day and upcoming week

Tonight: Overcast and cool. Lows near 45. Tomorrow: Cooler and partly cloudy. Highs near 52. Temperatures cool down overnight with mid 40s. A low pressure in the Gulf brings rain chances on Monday. It will be scattered showers. These showers are likely later in the evening. Temperatures stay cool and normal for December for most of the week. Highs are in the mid 60s. Our set up for most of the week is winds from the North. That keeps temperatures cooler with clear skies. For the holidays it’s going to be warmer with mid 70s. Winds start to come from the South.
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Fog Tonight With An Active Week Ahead

The fog lifted today, improving visibility, but did not dissipate for most of the valley today. It is hard to say if the fog will make a return tonight given the insulation the low level clouds will provide, but some fog formation is possible tonight. Temperatures are expected to bottom out in the mid 30s.
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Chilly start to the week, more heavy rain likely

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Unseasonably cool weather prevails this week with another round of rain likely ahead of Christmas. Temperatures will have a tough time climbing over the next few days. Overcast skies prevail Monday through Wednesday and that will help to hold down the afternoon highs. Most spots only climb into the lower 50s through Wednesday afternoon.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

