The Winter Bazaar at The VORTEX will feature locally hand-made arts, tasty treats, and magical crafts. There will be musical performances by DJ ZZGO from the Underground, Honey Son, and The Foxtones. This event is hosted by OddPop and Sacred Stone Market.

LIFESTYLE ・ 22 HOURS AGO