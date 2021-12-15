ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japan's Nikkei Jumps 2% as Investors Assess Fed Decision to Dial Back Bond Buying

By Saheli Roy Choudhury, CNBC
NBC Philadelphia
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fed will be buying $60 billion per month of bonds starting in January, down from December's rate of $90 billion, and said that it will likely continue that trajectory in the months ahead. Once that wraps up, in late winter or early spring, the central bank expects to...

