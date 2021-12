The Supreme Court of the United States on Wednesday agreed to hear the case of an Army reservist who says he was forced to resign from his job as a state trooper due to lung damage sustained from “burn pits” near a military base where he once was stationed in Iraq. The case is stylized as Torres v. Texas Department of Public Safety, and it raises the legal question of whether Texas is immune from Torres’s lawsuit based on “sovereign immunity.”

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO