St. Louis has so many attractions to explore and with Christmas coming up it shows all the wonderful lights. One place in St. Louis you can explore is the Union Station. With my camera you’re able to capture unique photos with close ups, long exposure and freezing the photo. Another cool part about Union Station is the new people that you can meet. At Union Station I was able to meet Jana Alexander who was with her son and daughter.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 12 DAYS AGO