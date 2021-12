If you ask most Ark survivors, this time of year is hard to beat. With the Turkey Trial and Winter Wonderland events tying closely together, our community always has something to look forward to during the holiday season. Our very recognizable helper, RaptorClaus, will be making a triumphant return to drop off holiday gifts filled with loot, event items, mistletoe, and lumps of coal for all those naughty survivors. Join in the holiday cheer for your chance at a new Santa skin, animated series Parasaur skin, and new chibis. If you’re out there competing for those epic RaptorClaus drops, please note: In the world of Ark, the holiday season isn’t necessarily the giving season. Expect a little competition.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO