Public Health

100+ Lakewood Yeshiva Students Home With Mysterious Illness -- Not COVID: Report

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
More than 100 young men from various yeshivas across the Lakewood area were home this week with a mysterious illness -- and it's not COVID, The Lakewood Scoop reports.

Approximately 50 students from each Jewish school came down with a fever and weakness last Thursday, and have been bedridden ever since, the outlet said.

They all apparently tested negative for COVID-19.

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
#Lakewood#Covid#Yeshivas#The Lakewood Scoop#Jewish
