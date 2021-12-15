100+ Lakewood Yeshiva Students Home With Mysterious Illness -- Not COVID: Report

More than 100 young men from various yeshivas across the Lakewood area were home this week with a mysterious illness -- and it's not COVID, The Lakewood Scoop reports.

Approximately 50 students from each Jewish school came down with a fever and weakness last Thursday, and have been bedridden ever since, the outlet said.

They all apparently tested negative for COVID-19.

