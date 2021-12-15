Why Vir Biotechnology Stock Surged Today

What happened

Shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ: VIR) jumped 12% on Wednesday after the company shared promising data for its COVID-19 antibody treatment.

So what

Vir said that sotrovimab, the investigational monoclonal antibody treatment it developed with healthcare giant GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK) , retained its effectiveness against the worrisome omicron variant in a preclinical study.

The news comes at a time when the ability of existing COVID-19 vaccines to ward off infection has waned as omicron has spread rapidly across the world.

The highly mutated virus strain has numerous changes to its spike protein, which health officials feared would make it more difficult to treat with available monoclonal antibody therapeutics. However, Vir's and GlaxoSmithKline's sotrovimab binds to a part of the virus that is relatively unchanged from prior strains.

"These results, together with new data from external sources, continue to validate our approach of targeting a highly conserved region of the spike protein," Vir Chief Scientific Officer Herbert Virgin said in a statement. "We believe this strategy is responsible for sotrovimab's ability to maintain activity against all tested variants of concern and interest, including omicron."

Now what

Sotrovimab is authorized for emergency use in the U.S. and several international markets. Vir and GlaxoSmithKline are working with regulators to bring the monoclonal antibody treatment to more countries in 2022.

Moreover, the companies believe that the knowledge they've obtained from their collaboration will bolster their long-term research and development efforts. "We look forward to applying these learnings to our ongoing efforts to address both current and future pandemics," Virgin said.

10 stocks we like better than Vir Biotechnology Inc

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Vir Biotechnology Inc wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2021

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends GlaxoSmithKline. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .