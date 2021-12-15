The Best Bed and Breakfasts to Book in Key West, Florida

Fishing dock in Key West, FloridaMegan Moves/YouTube. With lots to see and do in Key West, Florida, there are some things you should know about before you plan a visit!. One way of getting to Key West is by driving on the Overseas Highway. This highway is a route that drives through each of the Florida Keys. The route begins in the first Key, Key Largo, and ends in Key West. The entire drive is about two and a half hours long and there are many perks of taking this route! The one thing I loved about the Overseas Highway is that it allows you to see all of the Florida Keys because you drive right through them! Another great perk is that even though it is over a two-hour drive, the drive isn't bad because you are constantly being entertained with the beautiful clear blue water on either side of you! If you are planning a trip to Key West you may find that taking the Overseas Highway is the way you want to go. Flights to Key West itself can be expensive. Instead, one way you could get to Key West is by flying into Miami, FL, renting a car, and driving to Key West via the Overseas Highway! From Miami, it's about a three-and-a-half-hour drive, but along the way, you can stop to see some of the highlights throughout the Keys!

KEY WEST, FL ・ 14 DAYS AGO