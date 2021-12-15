ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Troopers searching for driver in fatal hit-and-run in Lorain County

By Peggy Gallek
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3exXq6_0dO15xTH00

CARLISLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are searching for a driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run that took place on Grafton Road in Carlisle Township early Saturday morning.

Boys and Girls Club takes action after Baker Mayfield event, positive COVID test

OSHP Sgt. Ray Santiago said 57-year-old Fred Jones Jr. was struck and killed while he was walking home from work.

Jones’ sister, Debbie Faris, told the FOX 8 I-Team that her brother did not drive and recently started working at Nick’s Drive Thru, which is near his home.

“He was so excited to start the job,” Faris said. “I can’t believe whoever hit him didn’t even stop. We are devastated.”

‘It’s kind of embarrassing’: Suspected wrong-way driver speaks out

Troopers say a homeowner called 911 at about 1:40 a.m., saying she saw a man’s body by her mailbox.

“His shoes are in the road, his hat is in the road,” the homeowner told a 911 dispatcher.

Troopers say it appears Jones was killed a short distance from the store.

Anyone with information on the hit and run is asked to call the state patrol at 330-813-8019.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 5

Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Woman charged in Cuyahoga Valley National Park death

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A Virginia woman has been charged with the murder of Matthew Dunmire, whose body was found in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park. Court documents say 31-year-old Chelsea Perkins, of Alexandria, Virginia, is accused of shooting Dunmire on March 6 near the Terra Vista Natural Study Area in the park. The Cuyahoga County Medical […]
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

‘A fight for your life’: Dramatic video shows Northfield officers arrest bank robbery suspects

NORTHFIELD, Ohio (WJW) -Dramatic police video reveals how Northfield police officers were able to arrest two bank robbery suspects last Friday. After hearing a bulletin about a bank hold-up in neighboring Macedonia, a Northfield patrolman tried to pull over a pick up truck that matched the description of the suspects’ getaway vehicle. The driver and […]
NORTHFIELD, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
County
Lorain County, OH
City
Carlisle, OH
Lorain County, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ray Santiago
Person
Nick
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Clerk pulls gun on armed robber

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Police Department is investigating an attempted armed robbery that was thwarted by an armed clerk. Police say a man walked into Broaster Chicken in the 1600 block of Portage Path around 7:15 p.m. According to a press release, the man acted as if he was making a purchase, and […]
AKRON, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Video: More chaos erupts as teen inmates go wild inside Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has obtained video showing teens going wild behind bars. It’s just the latest outbreak of violence inside the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center. The latest trouble happened last weekend, and it marks at least the fourth recent violent incident there caught on camera. The video shows chaos as […]
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit And Run#Fred Jones#Ohio State Highway Patrol#Shoes#Weather#Girls Club#Covid#Oshp Sgt#Nick S Drive Thru#Troopers#Fox 8 Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

No credible threat to Willowick Middle School, police say

WILLOWICK, Ohio (WJW) – The Willowick Police Department says there is no credible threat to Willowick Middle School after a student reported overhearing a conversation about a weapon between two students. The Willoughby-Eastlake School District notified parents late Wednesday night about the incident. In a letter, the district reported that the police were contacted and […]
WILLOWICK, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

16K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy