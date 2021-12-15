Troopers searching for driver in fatal hit-and-run in Lorain County

CARLISLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are searching for a driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run that took place on Grafton Road in Carlisle Township early Saturday morning.

OSHP Sgt. Ray Santiago said 57-year-old Fred Jones Jr. was struck and killed while he was walking home from work.

Jones’ sister, Debbie Faris, told the FOX 8 I-Team that her brother did not drive and recently started working at Nick’s Drive Thru, which is near his home.

“He was so excited to start the job,” Faris said. “I can’t believe whoever hit him didn’t even stop. We are devastated.”

Troopers say a homeowner called 911 at about 1:40 a.m., saying she saw a man’s body by her mailbox.

“His shoes are in the road, his hat is in the road,” the homeowner told a 911 dispatcher.

Troopers say it appears Jones was killed a short distance from the store.

Anyone with information on the hit and run is asked to call the state patrol at 330-813-8019.

