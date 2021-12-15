COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths more likely for unvaccinated

WISCONSIN (WKBT) – The latest data shows the continuing divide of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths for those who are vaccinated versus those who are unvaccinated in Wisconsin.

According to the Department of Health Services, cases are 2.7 times more likely for those that are unvaccinated.

Hospitalizations are 10.7 times more likely.

And deaths are 12.8 times more likely.

DHS data is available here .

