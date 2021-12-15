ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths more likely for unvaccinated

By Greg White
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bm997_0dO15waY00

WISCONSIN (WKBT) – The latest data shows the continuing divide of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths for those who are vaccinated versus those who are unvaccinated in Wisconsin.

According to the Department of Health Services, cases are 2.7 times more likely for those that are unvaccinated.

Hospitalizations are 10.7 times more likely.

And deaths are 12.8 times more likely.

DHS data is available here .

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

WATCH: Mayo pediatrician talks COVID vaccine safety

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Nationally known pediatrician and vaccine researcher Dr. Robert Jacobson will share his expertise with the community Friday during a Mayo Clinic Health System forum. Jacobson will focus on the vaccine effectiveness against COVID-19, especially in children ages 5-11. Dr. Jacobson will be joined by Dr. Raj Palraj, Mayo Clinic Health System infectious diseases expert, who will...
LA CROSSE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Health
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Coronavirus
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

COVID-19 spread on the rise in Wisconsin

WISCONSIN (WKBT) – The number of Wisconsin counties with a critically high level of disease activity has doubled over the past week. The latest DHS data now shows Jackson, Eau Claire and Chippewa Counties are among the 40 counties at the state’s highest level of COVID- 19 activity. Monroe County was previously at the level. 32 counties, including La Crosse,...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Dhs
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Court rules against proposed frac mine in western Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A state appeals court on Thursday refused to reinstate a permit for a proposed $75 million frac sand operation in western Wisconsin, a victory for environmentalists who have been fighting for years to protect the 16 acres of pristine wetlands. Atlanta-based Meteor Timber has been working since 2016 to gain permission to build a frac sand plant and...
WISCONSIN STATE
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
1K+
Followers
757
Post
155K+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy