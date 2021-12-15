Signing Day: South Dakota State football team adds 14

Three small-town standouts from in-state highlight the South Dakota State football team’s early signing period additions, announced Wednesday as having signed their National Letters of Intent to accept scholarship offers from the Jackrabbits.

Chase Mason, a transfer quarterback, is the highlight, as the former three-sport standout from Viborg-Hurley had been heavily recruited by SDSU out of high school before choosing to play baseball at Nebraska. But Mason left the Huskers last month and announced his intent to come to Brookings to play football, and he made it official on Wednesday.

The 9AA player of the year in 2018 when he had 55 combined rushing and passing touchdowns, Mason will have four years of eligibility for SDSU. He chose SDSU almost immediately after entering the transfer portal, as the close relationship he had built with the Jacks coaches during the recruiting process clearly paid off. Mason had numerous major Division I offers for baseball, but also had FBS offers from Kansas State and Fresno State coming out of high school, making him a potential huge get for SDSU.

“A year ago we felt Chase had a ton of ability at quarterback,” Jacks coach John Stiegelmeier said. “We are excited to see that ability on display for the Jackrabbits.”

Other additions from South Dakota include Howard defensive tackle Jace Sifore, an athletic, 6-foot-4, 265-pounder who also excelled at tight end as a prepster, is joined by Quinten Christensen, a 6-5, 255-pound offensive tackle from Wessington Springs.

The Jacks added another quarterback, 6-foot Fort Wayne, Ind., product Jeff Becker, and an intriguing tight end in Greyton Gannon, a 6-4 quarterback from Wisconsin whom the Jacks will convert. SDSU also added five preferred walk-ons, including Brandon Valley safety Noah Thompson.

Jeff Becker, 6-0, 190, quarterback, Fort Wayne, Indiana;

Becker racked up more than 8,000 yards of total offense during a standout prep career at Carroll High School in Fort Wayne, Indiana. His career totals include 6,287 passing yards and 2,078 rushing yards with a combined 107 touchdowns. Becker earned Class 6A all-state recognition both as a junior and senior, and led Carroll to a section title as a senior.

Quinten Christensen, 6-5, 255, offensive tackle, Wessington Springs

Christensen dominated both sides of the line of scrimmage at Wessington Springs High School, earning all-conference honors three times and all-state recognition twice. A two-time team captain, he blocked for an offense that racked up more than 1,800 rushing yards his senior season, and also tallied 129 career tackles, 8.5 sacks and four interceptions on defense.

Greyton Gannon, 6-4, 210, tight end, Eagle, Wisconsin;

Gannon competed in four sports at Mukwonago High School and was a three-year starter in football. He earned first-team all-region as a junior, when he led his team in both passing and rushing yards.

Justin Harris, 5-11, 185, running back, New Lenox, Illinois

Harris averaged 6.5 yards per carry and 10 yards per catch en route to first-team all-state honors at Lincoln-Way West High School. He also was a two-time all-conference and all-area selection.

Jalen B. Lee, 6-1, 180, cornerback, Wentzville, Missouri;

Lee earned all-state honors twice and all-district honors three times for the perennial conference champion Fort Zumwalt North High School football program. He earned first-team all-conference honors both as a wide receiver and cornerback in earning league player of the year accolades after catching six touchdown passes and recording 64 tackles and three interceptions.

Chase Mason, 6-4, 225, quarterback, Hurley (transfer from Nebraska);

Mason spent the fall semester as a member of the baseball team at Nebraska, but plans to enroll at SDSU in January to compete in football with the Jackrabbits. As a prep standout with the Viborg-Hurley football program, he led his team to a state title as a junior, throwing for more than 2,000 yards and rushing for another 1,000 yards with 55 combined touchdowns while being named the Class 9AA Player of the Year.

Aidan Murphy, 6-4, 230, defensive lineman, Magna, Utah

Murphy completed his prep career at Cyprus High School, earning second-team all-region recognition as a senior after posting 69 total tackles with 12.5 sacks. He was an honorable mention all-region honoree after a 40-tackle, four-sack season as a junior.

Max Polischuk, 6-1, 190, safety, Regina, Saskatchewan

Polischuk was a four-year starter between stints at Sheldon Williams Collegiate and Clearwater Academy International. This past season, he registered 41 tackles, three interceptions and a pair of touchdowns.

Jace Sifore, 6-4, 265, defensive tackle, Howard.

Sifore was an all-state selection at tight end and also was honored as the Class 9A Outstanding Lineman after helping lead Howard High School to a state championship this past fall. On defense, he registered 46 tackles, four sacks and an interception, while adding 17 receptions for 401 yards and nine touchdowns on offense.

Logan Green, 6-3, 270, defensive lineman, Northboro, Iowa;

Green earned all-district honors three times and was the district defensive most valuable player in 2021, when he registered 28 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks for Clarinda High School.

Jason Harris, 6-2, 200, wide receiver, New Lenox, Illinois;

Harris will join his brother, Justin, with the Jackrabbits in the 2022 recruiting class. A first-team all-conference honoree and a team captain at Lincoln-Way West High School, he collected 21 receptions for 500 yards with eight touchdowns and added another 415 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground. In addition, Harris was credited with 15 tackles and an interception on defense.

Kaden Johnson, 6-2, 205, linebacker, La Vista, Nebraska;

Johnson racked up 135 tackles, including 16 tackles for loss, and intercepted three passes over a two-year span at Papillion-La Vista High School. He was an honorable mention selection to the Super State squad as a senior, as well as an all-metro honoree. In addition, Johnson has qualified for the state wrestling tournament.

Trevor Scott, 6-0, 200, linebacker, Kansas City, Missouri

A two-time first-team all-state selection at Platte County High School, Scott started 45 consecutive games and tallied 285 tackles, 39.5 tackles for loss and 25 sacks for his career. He also was honored as conference Defensive Player of the Year in both 2020 and 2021. Scott also competes in wrestling and is a member of the state-qualifying and school-record 4x100-meter relay.

Noah Thompson, 6-1, 180, safety, Brandon.

Thompson was all around the football for Brandon Valley High School, totaling 69 tackles, 14 pass breakups, four touchdowns, three sacks and a pair of interceptions in earning all-state honors twice. He was a member of the Sioux Falls Argus Leader Elite 45 as a senior and was a two-time all-conference honoree for a program that won a state title in 2020 and again reached the championship game this past fall.