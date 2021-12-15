ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EPA to Propose RFS Reset, Waters of the U.S. Rule Change in 2022 – DTN

By Todd Neeley, DTN Staff Reporter
agfax.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile EPA released a broad-reaching Renewable Fuel Standard proposal last week, the agency is planning to propose an expected reset of the RFS for 2023 and beyond by next spring. The agency posted its unified agenda on the Office of Management and Budget website, including a number of other...

agfax.com

bloomberglaw.com

EPA to Accelerate Cleanups for 49 Priority Superfund Sites (1)

Superfund cleanups at 49 U.S. hazardous waste sites will be accelerated with a $1 billion infusion of funds from the new infrastructure law, EPA Administrator Michael Regan announced Friday. The investment is the first installment of $3.5 billion total provided in the infrastructure package to clean up the nation’s worst...
agfax.com

Ag Trade: Vilsack, Buttigieg Demand Shipper Action – DTN

A pair of Cabinet secretaries have written to the world’s largest ocean carriers to demand they treat U.S. agricultural exports fairly at West Coast ports and “restore reciprocal treatment of imports and exports that is inherent in trade.”. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg wrote...
New York Post

EPA announces tighter lead water rules, as White House vows to replace pipes

The White House on Thursday announced it’s aiming to replace every lead pipe in the United States over the next decade, while the Environmental Protection Agency announced steps tightening rules for allowable levels of lead in drinking water. EPA Administrator Michael Regan said in a statement that the new...
agfax.com

Moving Grain: 15 States Pledge To Assist Trucking Industry

Governors From 15 States Pledge To Assist the Trucking Industry With Regulatory Relief …. The Tennessee Governor, along with governors from 14 other States, recently pledged to act at the State level to assist the trucking industry in an initiative called “Operation Open Road.” Addressing regulatory burdens, the governors will modify weight, size, or load restrictions to allow more cargo to move more efficiently.
wtvbam.com

U.S. SEC to tighten insider trading rules, propose money market fund changes

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Wednesday will propose tightening a legal safe-harbor that allows corporate insiders to trade in the company’s shares, and other rules to improve the resilience of money market funds. The agency will also propose rules to fix problems...
carolinasportsman.com

NCWRC seeks public comments on proposed rule changes

Voice your opinion on upcoming proposed fish and game rules. The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC) has opened the public comment period for proposed changes to agency regulations related to wildlife management, inland fisheries and game lands for the 2022-2023 seasons. The comment period will be open through Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.
dtnpf.com

Renewable Fuel Standard Reset Rule Proposal on Track for May 2022

LINCOLN, Neb. (DTN) -- While EPA released a broad-reaching Renewable Fuel Standard proposal last week, the agency is planning to propose an expected reset of the RFS for 2023 and beyond by next spring. The agency posted its unified agenda on the Office of Management and Budget website, including a...
Arizona Daily Sun

EarthTalk: Are environmental advocates happy with the Biden administration so far?

Dear EarthTalk: Are environmental advocates happy with the Biden administration so far?. Overall, environmental advocates are much happier with Joe Biden in the White House than Donald Trump, given his administration’s interest in pursuing sustainability and climate goals. Indeed, on Day One Biden wasted no time making good on several environmentally related campaign promises. He signed executive orders rejoining the Paris climate accord (Trump had pulled us out in 2017), revoking the permit for the controversial Keystone XL pipeline (green-lighted by Trump in 2017), and halting construction of Trump’s infamous border wall that among other things restricted the habitat range of wildlife already struggling to hang on in the drought-stricken, warming-addled Southwest.
Reuters

Biden orders U.S. to stop financing new carbon-intense projects abroad

WASHINGTON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The Biden administration has ordered U.S. government agencies to immediately stop financing new carbon-intensive fossil fuel projects overseas and prioritize global collaborations to deploy clean energy technology, according to U.S. diplomatic cables. The cables, seen by Reuters, say U.S. government engagements should reflect the goals...
agfax.com

Biofuels: EPA Opposes Supreme Court's E15 Ruling Review – DTN

EPA will not defend the Trump-era rule that allowed for year-round E15 sales, the agency said in a court brief filed with Supreme Court. The agency asked the court to reject an ethanol-industry petition for review of a lower court’s vacation of the rule. Absent a Supreme Court reversal...
Shore News Network

Mexico, Canada Claim Democrats' Budget Bill Violates Trade Agreement

Mexico doubled down on its criticism of the Democrats’ Build Back Better Act, arguing that a provision favoring U.S. automakers violates the recently-signed United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). Both the Mexican and Canadian governments have fought against the Democrats’ proposal which would include the largest tax credits for American, union-made electric...
