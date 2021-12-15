LI man, 30, held at knifepoint in vehicle, forced to drive to ATMs to withdraw cash: police

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — Suffolk County Police are searching for a man who they said held a victim at knifepoint and forced him to drive to two ATMs to withdraw money.

Authorities said the incident began at a gas station on Middle Country Road in Centereach on Dec. 12 around 10:40 p.m. when the 30-year-old victim left his vehicle running and unlocked in the parking lot.

The man went into the store to purchase something and when he returned to his vehicle, an unidentified man, armed with a knife, was in the backseat.

The armed man then demanded cash from the victim, but he informed him that he did not have any cash on his person, police said.

Authorities said the armed man then forced the victim to drive to two nearby ATMs to make cash withdrawals.

The suspect then had the victim drive to an alley near the gas station where the original encounter occurred. There, police said the two physically fought, and the victim was slashed in the face.

The suspect fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.