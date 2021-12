NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The joy of dance coupled with the harvest celebration that signals the beginning of Kwanzaa takes center stage Saturday during a special performance in Queens. The percussive drumbeat stirs the soul and the joy of dance at the Jamaica Performing Arts Center is equally exhilarating, CBS2’s Andrea Grymes reported. This was the final tech rehearsal for “Kwanzaa Celebration, The Legacy Continues.” Kwanzaa is traditionally celebrated Dec. 26 through Jan. 1. But this dance performance, returning after last year’s pandemic hiatus, is about more than just seasonal festivities. “We bring a lot of healing work to the audience, into the community...

