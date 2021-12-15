Investigation underway at Central Florida Zoo over insurance contract

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — An investigation is underway at the Central Florida Zoo over whether an insurance contract was properly awarded by the zoo board.

It comes after board members raised red flags about the connection between a board member and the insurance agency that was awarded the contract.

A task force was set up immediately to look at updating the board policy regarding conflicts of interest regarding awarding contracts at the Central Florida Zoo. That task force will also determine if any wrongdoing was committed by the board member in question.

To insure the Central Florida Zoo, it costs about $300,000 a year, a significant amount of money that comes from their $5 million budget.

However, the zoo board decided to cut its insurance to save money.

“With another well-known insurance agency here in town, the switch was made, it was supported by the board,” said Bob Morrison, vice president of the Central Florida Zoo board.

Several board members, including Seminole County commissioner Jay Zembower, raised concerns about the bidding process.

While the insurance contract in question is in place, the board has put it out for bid again.

Morrison said despite COVID-19, the zoo, which has been around since 1975, is having a great year financially and attendance is up. However, the task force will also look at updating policies and procedures when it comes to the bidding process.

Zembower has also asked the county attorney to look into how CARES Act and American Rescue Plan funds the county allocated to the zoo were used to make up for the losses due to COVID-19. Zembower said he wants to make sure the funds were used properly.