Goose Reschedule Goosemas Due to COVID-19 Exposure

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoose have announced that their annual holiday show Goosemas, previously scheduled for this Saturday, Dec. 18, at the Mohegan Sun Arena, in Uncasville, Conn., has been postponed until Feb. 26. The band stated the cancelation is due to a touring party member testing positive for COVID-19. The band wrote, “We are...

Goose Postpones Goosemas To 2022 After Positive COVID Test Within Touring Party

Goose made the unfortunate announcement on Wednesday to postpone its Goosemas celebration to February 2022. This comes after a member of the band’s touring party tested positive for COVID-19. The concert, originally scheduled for Saturday, December 18th, 2021 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT, will now take place at the same venue on February 26th, 2022.
Goose Announces Goosemas 2021 Livestream & ‘Shenanigans Nite Club’ Film Premiere

Goose will offer a free livestream of their eighth annual Goosemas holiday concert. The band also confirmed the premiere of their 75-minute film, Shenanigans Nite Club. Goose will livestream their December 18 Goosemas concert at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut via the Relix Twitch channel. The band will participate in a set break Q&A chat as part of the three set show. Goose will be accepting donations on behalf of the Family & Children’s Agency.
Brett Eldredge Shares COVID-19 Diagnosis, Reschedules Chicago Tour Stops

Brett Eldredge took to social media on Thursday night to share that he has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and must postpone his tour dates in Chicago, IL, which were originally scheduled for December 17 and 18. The shows, which are part of his Glow Live Tour, have been rescheduled for December 29 and 30, and fans who can’t make the new dates will be refunded.
Gary Allan is Engaged! See the photos!

It’s already a Merry Christmas for Gary Allan. The “Smoke Rings in the Dark” singer proposed to his girlfriend Molly Martin this week at Cheekwood Estate and Gardens in Nashville. Allan shared a series of photos from the event on Instagram. “She said yes!!!” he wrote.
Brett Eldredge, Billy Strings Cancel Shows as Omicron Variant Surges

As the spread of the Omicron variant reignites fears about another wave of Covid outbreaks in the U.S., the ongoing pandemic continues to throw a wrench into the normal operations of touring artists in the country and Americana sphere. Billy Strings and Brett Eldredge both canceled shows this week — in Nashville and Chicago, respectively — due to positive Covid cases within their circles.
Carly Pearce announces second leg of her ’29’ tour for 2022

Carly Pearce has announced she’ll continue her headlining ’29 Tour’ in 2022, with the next leg kicking off on March 10. The ’29 Tour’ takes its name from Pearce’s seven-song EP ‘29′ and subsequent full-length project, ‘29: Written in Stone,’ which added eight new tracks to the ones included on the first version of the record. Joining Pearce on tour is rising country act Hannah Ellis. Tickets for the new dates go on sale on Friday (Dec. 17) at carlypearce.com.
LeAnn Rimes: Home for the Holidays

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The AT&T Performing Arts Center will present Grammy award winning superstar LeAnn Rimes for an intimate evening full of her holiday classics and iconic hits.
Brett Eldredge is Mr. Christmas – Day and Night

Brett Eldredge’s second holiday themed album Mr. Christmas is available now!. Brett talks about his latest holiday project, Mr. Christmas, “This album really encapsulates the feeling of joy from the moment you turn this record on…from the front to back it just bring even more smiles to your face. It’s got a little more soul to it…it’s got the big band, it’s got the soul…it’s just got something really special I can’t even put my finger on. I think a lot of people are gonna really I love this.”
Amazon Music Announces ‘The LCD Soundsystem Holiday Special’

Today, Amazon Music shared that they’ll be streaming The LCD Soundsystem Holiday Special on Dec. 22. The innovative virtual event features LCD Soundsystem hot off the heels of their sold-out 20-show residency at Brooklyn Steel in Brooklyn, N.Y. Actor, comedian and writer Eric Wareheim (Tim & Eric) directs and...
Andy Falco: The Will of the Way

Andy Falco made his mark long ago as a member of jamgrass combo The Infamous Stringdusters, but with The Will of the Way—his first solo outing in 15 years—he reboots his musical mantra through a set of sincere, sentimental, lithe acoustic melodies. With help from a choice group of friends, including Guster touring collaborator and Marco Benevento trio member Dave Butler and Cody Kilby of The Travelin’ McCourys, he takes a winsome approach that’s consistently engaging. Songs such as “Silver Linings,” “Wings Upon Our Feet,” “Stones Unturned” and the title track share an unbridled optimism, wholly unfettered by cynicism, skepticism or mistrust. “I am ready to move on,” Falco declares confidently on “The Edge,” one of the set’s most driven songs. However, Falco’s facile fretwork is his not-so-secret weapon—he has long proved his might on the guitar, mandolin and lap-steel. (He also shows off his dexterity on piano and harmonica). As a result, the delicately defined arrangements are not only fully fleshed out, but also flush with a comforting caress that pervades the overall album. “Trigger,” for example, is a simple, soothing lullaby, with a gentle refrain that literally lulls its listeners to sleep. Falco’s calming vocals ensure plenty of wistful reflection as well, especially on “You Are Everything,” an unabashed love song stoked with abject devotion. While Falco may not totally feel the need to establish his own individual identity beyond his day job, The Will of the Way does make it clear that he possesses the necessary skill and savvy to pursue that possibility.
