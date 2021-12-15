ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Omicron-Inflation Combo Could Be Pushing This Bearish Internet ETF Higher

By Ben Hernandez
etftrends.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMajor factors affecting downward pressure on equities right now could be either the Omicron variant or inflation and for tech stocks right now, it’s a combination of both. This is helping to push the Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (WEBS) to over 30% gains on the year. The...

www.etftrends.com

Comments / 0

Related
kitco.com

Gold price technical analysis: upside levels in focus

Welcome to Kitco News' 2022 outlook series. The new year will be filled with uncertainty as the Federal Reserve looks to pivot and tighten its monetary policies. At the same time, the inflation threat continues to grow, which means real rates will remain in low to negative territory. Stay tuned to Kitco News to learn from the experts on how to navigate turbulent financial markets in 2022.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Dow logs worst day in December so far and Nasdaq is half way to correction as stocks lurch lower to conclude ugly Fed week

U.S. stocks closed solidly lower Friday and the Dow booked the worst decline of the month so far, as investors assessed the economic impact of the spread of the coronavirus omicron variant and the most recent moves by central banks around the globe. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down by about 531 points, or 1.5%, to reach 35,366, marking the worst daily drop since Nov. 30, FactSet data show. The S&P 500 index closed down 48 points, or 1%, to reach 4,620, to mark the steepest daily decline since Dec. 1, while the Nasdaq Composite Index ...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Bear#Index Fund#Omicron Inflation Combo#Covid#Tecl
etftrends.com

A Mass Move to Stocks From Cash Could Push This ETF Higher

The Omicron variant and inflation could still be keeping prospective stock investors on the sidelines based on the amount of cash in money market funds. Investors transferred more than $43 billion into money market funds within the past week, which brings the total amount of cash raised in the past seven weeks to $226 billion, according to a CNBC report. 2021 was supposed to be the year of an equities comeback, and in terms of price gains, it has been — nonetheless, there are still a number of investors waiting on the sidelines.
STOCKS
etftrends.com

Growth Stocks Might Be Overreacting to Interest Rate Speculation

Amid fears that inflation will remain persistent and that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates as many as three times in 2022, growth and technology stocks took a beating on Thursday and have been weak in recent sessions. That price action shouldn’t be ignored, but some market observers believe...
STOCKS
DailyFx

Will Inflation Push Gold to a New All-time High

The price of gold recently hit a five-month high and is trading just 9% below its all-time high, setting up the potential for a dramatic finish to the year. Over the course of the last six weeks, gold prices have charged to a five-month high, and are now trading only 9% below their all-time closing high of $2,036/ounce.
BUSINESS
etftrends.com

Embrace Multiple Factors for Small-Cap Gains

With small-caps emerging as a favored idea for 2022 upside, many are likely to eschew stock picking and embrace the utility of broad-based exchange traded funds. However, more selective market participants might demand more than the most basic approaches in this category. The Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) is an example of an ETF that can meet the demands of choosy small-cap investors.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
ETF
etftrends.com

Equal-Weight Sector ETF Right for Volatile Times

The Federal Reserve’s tapering acceleration, interest rate outlook, and still-high inflation are among the issues plaguing stocks in recent days. However, that’s a broader statement because some sectors are on fire, namely consumer staples. While growth and stocks were tumbling on Thursday, consumer staples exchange traded funds were soaring. For example, the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RHS) gained almost 1.1% on volume, more than double the daily average.
STOCKS
etftrends.com

Consumer Staples ETFs Remain Prime Dividend Destinations

Broader benchmarks slipped on Thursday, with growth and technology stocks leading the way lower. Scenarios like that often prompt investors to lower volatility and embrace dividend stocks. At the sector level, that’s easily accomplished with consumer staples. While tech was getting pounded yesterday, the Consumer Staples Select SPDR Fund (NYSEArca: XLP)...
STOCKS
US News and World Report

Narrowing Market Breadth May Be Worrying Signal for Stocks

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors are scrutinizing the stock market’s narrowing breadth and other signs of ebbing risk appetite, as markets digest a hawkish pivot from the Federal Reserve, soaring inflation and concern over a fresh wave of COVID-19 cases. Only 31% of stocks in the tech-heavy Nasdaq are...
STOCKS
etftrends.com

China ETF Changes Its Stripes

Chinese stocks are currently out of favor, but that could spell opportunity for prescient investors. With that, some experts are apt to say it’s a stock picker’s market, but investors could be well served by simply opting for an exchange traded fund. An idea to consider is the...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Zacks.com

Commodity ETFs to Hedge against Inflation

(1:00) - Should Investors Begin To Worry About Inflation?. (6:30) - How Can You Protect Your Portfolio From Incoming Inflation?. (11:00) - Oil and Natural Gas Expectations Heading Into 2022. (18:10) - Why Is Gold Continuing To Underperform?. (25:20) - Understanding The Reason Platinum Is On The Decline. (30:20) -...
BUSINESS
etftrends.com

Federated Hermes Launches New Short-Duration Fixed Income ETFs

Federated Hermes, an active management firm with a focus on sustainable investing, has announced in a press release the launch of two new active transparent fixed income ETFs that focus on short duration. The Federated Hermes Short Duration Corporate ETF (FCSH) and the Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF (FHYS) offer two new options for investors who are worried about inflation and the interest rate risk tied up in longer-duration exposures.
MARKETS
etftrends.com

Finding Income During Market Volatility With MUSI

Markets look to be edging close to a negative close for the week as volatility driven by Omicron and new Federal Reserve commitments cause worry and doubt, reports CNBC. The S&P 500 was down for a second day in a row, dropping 0.6%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average experienced a 140 point drop (1.1%), and the Nasdaq Composite hit a 1.5% decline at its lowest point in trading today. All of the major indexes are tracking towards a week of overall losses, with the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones both down over 1% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq having fallen 2.4% overall.
STOCKS
etftrends.com

2 ETF Strategies to Keep Up With Rising Rates, Inflation

Exchange traded fund investors can turn to alternative strategies to prepare their portfolios for a rapidly evolving market environment. In the recent webcast, Inflation and Rising Rates: An Advisor’s Playbook For 2022, Scott Peng, founder and CEO/CIO of Advocate Capital Management, warned of the perfect storm for rising interest rates, and highlighted the unprecedented fiscal and monetary stimulus measures, huge fiscal deficits, government bond supply, pent-up consumption demand, inflation, and the Federal Reserve’s hawkish policy outlook. Meanwhile, the economy has seen labor force participation rates fall to their lowest level since the 1970s, and disrupted supply chains with transportation costs have spiked from a combination of high bookings and logistic logjams.
BUSINESS
themarketperiodical.com

SC Price Analysis: Bearish Overload Keeps Pushing The SC Coin Price Lower

SC token price action forms multiple bearish engulfing candles in the daily chart. The SC/BTC pair trades at 0.000000322 BTC with a fall of 3.57%. The 24 -hours volume of the token is $46 Million, indicating a 4.66% rise. The SC token price fell more than 45% in the past...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Novavax Stock Pushes Higher In A Pattern: Technical Analysis

Novavax was up 9.46% at $213.35 midday Friday. Shares are making a jump higher in what traders call a pennant pattern. The stock saw a gap up and is pushing toward resistance. The stock was also able to climb above the 200-day moving average once again, a bullish sign. The...
STOCKS
Reuters

Omicron jitters, mixed cenbank decisions drag European shares lower

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) Dec 17 (Reuters) - European shares slipped on Friday, as risk appetite took a hit on uncertainties about how the swiftly spreading Omicron coronavirus variant would impact growth in 2022 and mixed outcomes from some of the major central banks’ policy meetings.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy