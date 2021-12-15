ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobridge, SD

Bernie Tibbs June 1, 1945 - December 12, 2021

drgnews.com
 3 days ago

Funeral services for Bernie Tibbs, 76, of Ridgeview will be at 11 AM, MT,...

drgnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Kim Potter testifies as defense rests its case

The defense rested its case Friday in the trial over the killing of Daunte Wright. Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter, who shot and killed Wright in April, took the stand in her own defense and through tears, tried to explain the fatal shooting. Jennifer Mayerle reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mobridge, SD
City
Gettysburg, SD
City
Ridgeview, SD
Mobridge, SD
Obituaries
The Hill

Maxwell tells judge she will not testify in sex trafficking trial

Ghislaine Maxwell, a close confidante to deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein, told a judge on Friday that she would not be testifying in her sex trafficking trial. "Your honor, the government has not proven the case beyond a reasonable doubt and so there is no need for me to testify," the British socialite said, according to Reuters.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Casey Tibbs

Comments / 0

Community Policy