Does Your Portfolio Need Energy Sector Exposure?

The Omicron variant and inflation could still be keeping prospective stock investors on the sidelines based on the amount of cash in money market funds. Investors transferred more than $43 billion into money market funds within the past week, which brings the total amount of cash raised in the past seven weeks to $226 billion, according to a CNBC report. 2021 was supposed to be the year of an equities comeback, and in terms of price gains, it has been — nonetheless, there are still a number of investors waiting on the sidelines.

STOCKS ・ 22 HOURS AGO