Energy Industry

Does Your Portfolio Need Energy Sector Exposure?

By Karrie Gordon
etftrends.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnergy was the top-performing sector of the S&P 500 in 2021 as economies worked to reopen and recover during the COVID pandemic, reported Oilprice.com. The demand for oil increased as a direct response to economic recovery, and despite recent pullbacks in the sector, it remains a top performer for the year...

www.etftrends.com

Zacks.com

Warm Up Your Portfolio With These ETFs This Winter

Three factors have been pulling the strings of Wall Street now – Inflation, Fed policy tightening and Omicron. Due to supply-chain issues, inflation is rising fast. Wholesale prices in the United States are now at the highest levels since November 2010. The Consumer Price Index soared at the fastest...
BUSINESS
etftrends.com

Is Your Portfolio Primed for Interest Rate Raises?

At its most recent meeting on Wednesday, the Federal Reserve announced that it will increase its bond tapering yet again starting in January, moving up the goalposts for concluding the stimulus by the central bank, reports CNBC. Current projections have most Fed officials anticipating up to three interest rate increases next year, as its inflation outlook rose drastically for 2021.
BUSINESS
etftrends.com

Global Standards Are Slowly Developing for ESG

With environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investing reaching a global scale, standards are developing to help add uniformity to the growing space. Organizations with a global reach are creating certain standards in ESG. One of the areas addresses accounting measures. “The IFRS Foundation, which oversees accounting standards in more than...
ECONOMY
etftrends.com

Equal-Weight Sector ETF Right for Volatile Times

The Federal Reserve’s tapering acceleration, interest rate outlook, and still-high inflation are among the issues plaguing stocks in recent days. However, that’s a broader statement because some sectors are on fire, namely consumer staples. While growth and stocks were tumbling on Thursday, consumer staples exchange traded funds were soaring. For example, the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RHS) gained almost 1.1% on volume, more than double the daily average.
STOCKS
etftrends.com

Growth Stocks Might Be Overreacting to Interest Rate Speculation

Amid fears that inflation will remain persistent and that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates as many as three times in 2022, growth and technology stocks took a beating on Thursday and have been weak in recent sessions. That price action shouldn’t be ignored, but some market observers believe...
STOCKS
etftrends.com

Embrace Multiple Factors for Small-Cap Gains

With small-caps emerging as a favored idea for 2022 upside, many are likely to eschew stock picking and embrace the utility of broad-based exchange traded funds. However, more selective market participants might demand more than the most basic approaches in this category. The Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) is an example of an ETF that can meet the demands of choosy small-cap investors.
STOCKS
etftrends.com

Don’t Put All Your Eggs in One Bubble

“It is easy enough to burst a bubble. To incise it with a needle so that it subsides gradually is an operation of undoubted delicacy.” – John Kenneth Galbraith. We find ourselves wanting to use the words “most”, “ever”, or “all time” when we want to quantify the magnitude of extremes we are seeing within the market and economy. Despite these extreme levels of divergence, high valuations, and unprecedented monetary and fiscal intervention, our diligent and cautious approach allows us to navigate any market environment.
MARKETS
etftrends.com

A Mass Move to Stocks From Cash Could Push This ETF Higher

The Omicron variant and inflation could still be keeping prospective stock investors on the sidelines based on the amount of cash in money market funds. Investors transferred more than $43 billion into money market funds within the past week, which brings the total amount of cash raised in the past seven weeks to $226 billion, according to a CNBC report. 2021 was supposed to be the year of an equities comeback, and in terms of price gains, it has been — nonetheless, there are still a number of investors waiting on the sidelines.
STOCKS
etftrends.com

Federated Hermes Launches New Short-Duration Fixed Income ETFs

Federated Hermes, an active management firm with a focus on sustainable investing, has announced in a press release the launch of two new active transparent fixed income ETFs that focus on short duration. The Federated Hermes Short Duration Corporate ETF (FCSH) and the Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF (FHYS) offer two new options for investors who are worried about inflation and the interest rate risk tied up in longer-duration exposures.
MARKETS
etftrends.com

2 ETF Strategies to Keep Up With Rising Rates, Inflation

Exchange traded fund investors can turn to alternative strategies to prepare their portfolios for a rapidly evolving market environment. In the recent webcast, Inflation and Rising Rates: An Advisor’s Playbook For 2022, Scott Peng, founder and CEO/CIO of Advocate Capital Management, warned of the perfect storm for rising interest rates, and highlighted the unprecedented fiscal and monetary stimulus measures, huge fiscal deficits, government bond supply, pent-up consumption demand, inflation, and the Federal Reserve’s hawkish policy outlook. Meanwhile, the economy has seen labor force participation rates fall to their lowest level since the 1970s, and disrupted supply chains with transportation costs have spiked from a combination of high bookings and logistic logjams.
BUSINESS
etftrends.com

Consumer Staples ETFs Remain Prime Dividend Destinations

Broader benchmarks slipped on Thursday, with growth and technology stocks leading the way lower. Scenarios like that often prompt investors to lower volatility and embrace dividend stocks. At the sector level, that’s easily accomplished with consumer staples. While tech was getting pounded yesterday, the Consumer Staples Select SPDR Fund (NYSEArca: XLP)...
STOCKS
etftrends.com

Finding Income During Market Volatility With MUSI

Markets look to be edging close to a negative close for the week as volatility driven by Omicron and new Federal Reserve commitments cause worry and doubt, reports CNBC. The S&P 500 was down for a second day in a row, dropping 0.6%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average experienced a 140 point drop (1.1%), and the Nasdaq Composite hit a 1.5% decline at its lowest point in trading today. All of the major indexes are tracking towards a week of overall losses, with the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones both down over 1% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq having fallen 2.4% overall.
STOCKS
etftrends.com

How to Stay Invested While Seeking to Buffer Against Risk In 2022

Elevated equity valuations. Low bond yields. Potentially rising interest rates. There’s a lot of challenges ahead in 2022, and investors will need to position their portfolios carefully to stay one step ahead of tough market conditions. Defined outcome ETFs can help investors maintain their market exposure while seeking to buffer their portfolio against risks ahead.
STOCKS
etftrends.com

Grizzle Investment Management Launches Grizzle Growth ETF, GRZZ

On Friday, Grizzle Investment Management, an emerging sponsor of actively managed exchange traded funds (ETFs), announced that The Grizzle Growth ETF is now trading on the NYSE Arca exchange under the ticker symbol GRZZ. The GRZZ ETF is actively managed and seeks long-term capital appreciation through companies focusing on growth,...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Why U.S. oil production hasn’t rebounded along with crude prices

Oil prices have rallied back to their per-pandemic levels and then some, but U.S. crude production has yet to fully rebound, as coronavirus variants wreck havoc on the outlook for economic activity and energy demand. “Higher oil prices should encourage more drilling,” said Marshall Steeves, energy markets analyst at IHS...
TRAFFIC
electrek.co

Coal production will rise to its highest-ever levels in 2022, says IEA

Coal production is forecast to reach an all-time high in 2022, and then after a couple of years, plateau as demand flattens, according to the latest annual market report from the International Energy Agency (IEA), released today. After falling in 2019 and 2020, global power generation from coal is expected...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Cheap Shale Gas Boosts Refining Profits for USA Sour Crudes

These crude grades, which were out of favor just a few months ago, are back in demand again. Processing the high-sulfur crudes produced in the Gulf of Mexico hasn’t been this profitable since 2017, thanks largely to cheap shale gas. While Europe and Asia grapple with surging prices for...
TRAFFIC

