Does Your Portfolio Need Energy Sector Exposure?

Exchange traded fund investors can turn to alternative strategies to prepare their portfolios for a rapidly evolving market environment. In the recent webcast, Inflation and Rising Rates: An Advisor’s Playbook For 2022, Scott Peng, founder and CEO/CIO of Advocate Capital Management, warned of the perfect storm for rising interest rates, and highlighted the unprecedented fiscal and monetary stimulus measures, huge fiscal deficits, government bond supply, pent-up consumption demand, inflation, and the Federal Reserve’s hawkish policy outlook. Meanwhile, the economy has seen labor force participation rates fall to their lowest level since the 1970s, and disrupted supply chains with transportation costs have spiked from a combination of high bookings and logistic logjams.
