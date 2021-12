“It is easy enough to burst a bubble. To incise it with a needle so that it subsides gradually is an operation of undoubted delicacy.” – John Kenneth Galbraith. We find ourselves wanting to use the words “most”, “ever”, or “all time” when we want to quantify the magnitude of extremes we are seeing within the market and economy. Despite these extreme levels of divergence, high valuations, and unprecedented monetary and fiscal intervention, our diligent and cautious approach allows us to navigate any market environment.

MARKETS ・ 10 HOURS AGO