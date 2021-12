New Delhi [India] December 3 (ANI): As India confirmed two cases of Omicron, the World Health Organization on Friday said that countries in South-East Asia Region should further strengthen COVID-19 response measures to curtail the spread of the virus and its variants. "Strengthening surveillance to rapidly detect importation of any new variant and transmission of the existing virus and its variants; implementing calibrated public health and social measures and scaling up vaccination coverage, should continue to be our focus," Regional Director WHO South-East Asia Region Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh said in a statement.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO