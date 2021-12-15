ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Georgiann Potts: ‘Christmas means a spirit of love’

By Georgiann Potts Random Thoughts
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWriter’s Note: Christmas Eve will be here quite soon, and Santa’s helpers everywhere are making sure that all preparations for the big night are handled. There is activity everywhere, and also more than a few tired folks worn out from all of the planning, shopping, cooking, and partying that has reached...

Valley News

What Christmas really means

Zachary Elliott Special to Valley News Christmas isn’t about you. Although it might seem like it, with all the gifts, parties and eggnog, one could think it was all about them very quickly. But it’s not. Christmas is about Jesus. He is all that your Christmas will ever need. In fact, he is all your life will ever need. And just in case you’ve missed it, here are three essential things to remember about what Christmas means. Christmas means God’s victorious light came down into our darkness. Lights are one of the main attractions during the Christmas season. Some will sit in their car for hours just to look at a well-decorated house with all the twinkling lights. We love our Christmas lights. But let’s not forget that Christmas is about the true light from.
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Christmas in Nordheim brings on the holiday spirit

NORDHEIM, Texas – Since 1985, the Friends of Nordheim have hosted Christmas in Nordheim for community members and those in the surrounding areas. This year, the Friends of Norheim active members — Joyce Warwas, Ronda Voelkel, Roberta Hale, Bettie Stehling, Roxanne Schuenemann Pam Remmers, Ronnie Pfiefer. Patricia Garcia and Kathryn Garcia — were eager to present the event.
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Fairhaven residents get into Christmas spirit

Residents all over the area worked hard to make their homes bright for the season. Once again, Gellette Road takes the cake with its 200,000+ lights and thoughtful use of all of them. The house on Route 6 near Welcome Street is also back at it. We truly want to give others some ink, but…ah…how can we resist these two?
streetroots.org

OPINION | Searching for the Christmas spirit in prison

Christmas was my favorite holiday growing up. It was natural for me, as a little kid who still believed in Santa Claus, to feel “the Christmas spirit.”. The merriment of those days and the joy that only the innocence of a child can truly express were things that I anxiously waited for all year long. To me, the prospect of a few presents under the beautifully decorated Christmas tree in our living room and the anticipation of discovering what Santa brought us was enough to make me the first to go to bed on Christmas Eve, so tomorrow “would get here faster.” Shockingly enough, those were the very same things that kept me up all night, but I was happy and equally excited.
Post-Journal

Cassadaga Gets Into Christmas Spirit With Events

CASSADAGA — On Saturday afternoon beginning at 3:30 p.m. a time of winter events was held in the village of Cassadaga. Santa stopped by the village, arriving on a Cassadaga Volunteer Fire Department firetruck. The arrival of Santa began the time of the winter events. Santa told all that when he left the North Pole, there was some snow on the ground, and when he arrived in Cassadaga there was less snow. Since he was not able to use his eight reindeer, members of the fire department helped him by giving him a ride on their firetruck.
beachcomber.news

Christmas Spirit Comes to Life at MemorialCare

It can be difficult for young children and their families to have an extended stay in the hospital, especially during the holiday season. To give them a break from typical hospital life, the staff members of various departments at MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach worked together to bring the Christmas spirit to life during an event called Winter Wonderland on Friday, Dec. 10.
cbslocal.com

Community Connect: Christmas Spirit

On this week’s Community Connect, the Christmas countdown is on! We celebrate the holiday season by exploring local activities and organizations whose missions truly embody the meaning of Christmas Spirit.
jpinews.com

Christmas spirit abounds in Edmonton

The annual Shop Around the Square returned to Edmonton on Sunday, December 5th and you could feel the Christmas spirit in the air. The event is sponsored by the Edmonton Metcalfe Chamber of Commerce each year to encourage shopping local. Relay for Life held their Tree of Hope ceremony and...
CinemaBlend

After Disney World Guest Dies, Firefighters Explain Why They Feel Park Visitors Could Be ‘In Danger’ Over The Holidays

Theme parks can be the most thrilling places on earth for fans. But just like many other tourist attractions, they also come with their share of potential risks and dangers – even at the Happiest Place on Earth. Following a recent death at Disney World, a firefighters union has raised concerns about the potential for increased danger over the holidays.
CBS Sacramento

‘A Blessing Upon Blessing’: Single Parents Get Much-Needed Holiday Help

CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – Holiday presents sat piled up with some in gift bags, some topped off with bows and others just too big to wrap. “It’s just absolutely amazing what they do for us,” said Mary Baker. Baker appreciates all of it. She’s a single Mom raising her nine-year-old daughter. She was selected by non-profit Single Mom Strong this year for their Holiday Adopt-a-Family program. “Not only do I not have to worry about cooking, I also don’t have to worry about, am I going to pay my phone bill or am I going to make sure that my kid has something...
Darshak Rana

Celebrating the Spirit of Christmas

The holidays are a time of joy and cheer, but sometimes you can feel lost in the flurry of events. If you’re not careful, your stress levels will go through the roof. Why not take some time to get into the Christmas spirit? Here are some ideas that will help you relax this holiday season.
WTOK-TV

Christmas spirit in Quitman

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Santa Clause made his way to downtown Quitman along with the Grinch to say hey to the little boys and girls. Santa and the Grinch took pictures with kids inside businesses. The two iconic figures also give out hot chocolate and cookies. Organizers said their goal...
Omaha.com

Custodian brings Christmas spirit to GES

It’s a winter wonderland inside the halls of Gretna Elementary School. Jody Faris, the school’s head custodian, loves to decorate the entire building for Christmas each year, spreading holiday cheer among students and staff alike. “I truly love Christmas and making people happy,” Faris said. “I just love...
GRETNA, NE

