Millersport news: White Christmas tradition continues in Walnut Township

For more than 50 years, Walnut Township students have joined forces with the community to bring Christmas blessings to local families in need. The White Christmas tradition provides gifts and a Christmas meal to families who need support throughout the community. Thanks to the generous donations from the community, 25 families are being served. Each family will receive a Christmas dinner of ham, potatoes, bread, butter, eggs and milk and a large box of canned food, soap, toothbrushes, gift cards, and presents for under the tree. Kids also often receive bikes and helmets through a partnership with Bike Buckeye Lake. Gifts were wrapped by the students with the help of the Millersport Lions Club members. Fruit baskets for the senior citizens of the community were also made. Delivery of all the goodies will be made on the morning of Thursday, Dec. 16 with the help of the Lions members. Elementary students also play an integral role in the White Christmas efforts. The class that brings the most canned food is rewarded with breakfast from Mrs. Terry and Mrs. Yenni. Elementary students also decorate the bags that hold the fruit and candy. Last year, 220 fruit/candy bags were delivered by the senior students to senior citizens across the community.

Students of the Month

The November Students of the Month were nominated by the science department.

Seventh Grade – Brann Laughlin and Drew Reed

Eighth Grade – Rori Barker and Hunter Grimm

Ninth Grade – Wyatt Littlejohn and Shae Hatfield

Tenth Grade – Roni Rarey and Tyler Large

Eleventh Grade – Logan Roberts and Alex Kelly

Twelfth Grade – Trevor Treinish and Bella Erlenbach

Senior citizens

The Fairfield Beach Senior Citizens met at noon Wednesday, Dec. 8 at the Millersport American Legion Hall. Nineteen members and one guest enjoyed the potluck lunch featuring ham and turkey. Marty Holtz led the group in singing Jingle Bells. Gail Barber offered prayer.

Those who were celebrating December birthdays were Kim Lutz, Karen Mosher, Frances Runkel, Carol Kitzmiller, Richard Neff, and Carol King. Liz and Larry Sanders were recognized for their 50th Wedding Anniversary. The sick and shut-ins were remembered.

Marty Holtz led the group in singing Christmas Carols. A White Elephant Gift Exchange was enjoyed. Door prizes were won by Drenille Keener, Debbie Gant, Rosie Brookover, Carol King, Carolyn Ricketts, Mary Dupler, Marvin Penwell, Carol Kitzmiller, Dave Holtz, and Ruthanne Hammel.

The next meeting will be a potluck lunch held at noon, Wednesday, Jan. 12, at the Millersport American Legion Hall on Canal Drive in Millersport. All are reminded that if the Millersport Schools are canceled due to bad weather, there will be no meeting. Anyone who is 55 years of age and older is encouraged to join for fun, good food and fellowship.

School events

Two Ohio Department of Natural Resources officers visited Millersport High School to teach a Boater Education class. All four students who participated passed their certification exam with flying colors.

Students who scored a “3” or higher on the Ohio State Tests in the spring were treated to ice cream from Weldon’s Ice Cream Factory. Students who scored a “4” or higher will receive a pizza party on December 17th.

McKenzie Sager represented Millersport High School at the Central District All-Star Volleyball game.

Walnut Township Trustees

The Walnut Township Trustees Dec. 7. Walnut Township Fire Chief Bob Price reported on personnel issues, gave run totals, pest control issues, inventory of surplus, and grants. Zoning Inspector Mike Berry reported on permits, letters, variances and phone calls for the month. Property Inspector Rick Singer reported on the properties in process. He also reported that he would be unable to continue in his position as Property Maintenance Inspector as he has taken a new job and would not be in the area. Nate Wagner, Parks Supervisor and Roads Supervisor, reported tree hazard issues, grants, equipment, Geiger Road hearing, berm on Summerland Beach Road and Southbank Road, and thanked the Fairfield County Commissioners for help with grants.

Items of old business included discussions on stormwater upgrades at Fairfield Beach, stormwater planning for North Walnut Township, boat docks, Assistant Fiscal Officer position, Canal Road property demolition, and the Tornado Shelter update.

Items of new business included Board of Zoning Appeals and Zoning Commission members, North Walnut Storm Water Sub-Grant Agreement with the County, letter of support for the Crystal Lagoon at Fairfield Beach, penalties revision Property Maintenance Resolution, Re-Zone Appeal case dismissal, Invoice for Buckeye Lake Region Corporation, selection of two trustee members to serve on the Volunteer Fire Dependency Fund, surplus unusable fire department items, authorization to bid replacement of SCBA’s for the fire department through grant money, grass mowing for 2022, Indigent funeral expenses, and minutes procedures and policy. A Budget Meeting was set for 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 11th in the township office.

The next regular meeting will be held immediately following the Reorganizational meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4.

The Walnut Township Trustees held a special meeting Dec. 11 to deliberate and vote on 2022 appropriations.