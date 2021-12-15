Sedro-Woolley flight attendant makes it to ‘Survivor’ season finale

Ricard Foyé

An Alaska Airlines flight attendant who lives in Sedro-Woolley has made it to the final episode of this season’s “Survivor.”

Ricard Foyé, who graduated from Lynnwood’s Meadowdale High School, is deaf in one ear. He says he has to focus on reading lips. He’s also fluent in American Sign Language.

More information about Richard can be found on the CBS Survivor site.

Foyé needs to beat four other contestants on Wednesday night to be named the winner on the 41st “Survivor” season finale. “Survivor” airs at 8 p.m. on KIRO 7.

