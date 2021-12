EA has announced that Grid Legends will launch on February 25th and that preorders are now live for both Standard and Deluxe editions of the game. Grid Legends is Codemasters next motorsport offering, giving players “the most social and connected Grid ever,” which will support cross-play inside its race creator. The game is said to boast a “stunning” variety of cars that can be used across a range of event types and locations. Alongside the multiplayer aspects of the game is a new Career mode and ‘Driven to Glory’ mode, which plays out like a virtual production story. EA and Codemasters have said that more details will be released in the coming weeks.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO