Villanova University alum creates app to monetize networking for charity

What if you could chat with your favorite celebrity or sports star and help raise money for charity at the same time?

A Villanova University alum just debuted a brand new auction style app called BidBid

Doug Guller is a restaurant owner, and he came up with the idea during pandemic shutdowns.

Inspired by the fact that college athletes can now get paid for their name, image, and likeness, Guller decided to create a space where users could earn money from connecting and networking.

From there, the concept expanded to anyone looking to grow their brand.

"We've got executives, CEOs of companies, chefs, YouTubers, gamers, models, anyone who has built a career and wants to raise money for a particular charity," Guller said. "One football player is doing a BidBid experience. If you win the auction, you get to spend three to five hours actually going through the motions with him to properly throw a football and learn different football techniques."

There are cooking classes, guitar lessons, career advice, and more, all up for auction.

A portion of each meet-and-greet goes to the charity of the auction holder's choice.