Villanova, PA

Villanova University alum creates app to monetize networking for charity

By Alicia Vitarelli and
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S6tQ2_0dO0xFBZ00

What if you could chat with your favorite celebrity or sports star and help raise money for charity at the same time?

A Villanova University alum just debuted a brand new auction style app called BidBid .

Doug Guller is a restaurant owner, and he came up with the idea during pandemic shutdowns.

Inspired by the fact that college athletes can now get paid for their name, image, and likeness, Guller decided to create a space where users could earn money from connecting and networking.

From there, the concept expanded to anyone looking to grow their brand.

"We've got executives, CEOs of companies, chefs, YouTubers, gamers, models, anyone who has built a career and wants to raise money for a particular charity," Guller said. "One football player is doing a BidBid experience. If you win the auction, you get to spend three to five hours actually going through the motions with him to properly throw a football and learn different football techniques."

There are cooking classes, guitar lessons, career advice, and more, all up for auction.

A portion of each meet-and-greet goes to the charity of the auction holder's choice.

More
Related
New Pittsburgh Courier

Howard University grad launches app aimed at helping HBCUs

A new mobile app for graduates of historically Black college and universities helps them support their alma mater, according to Forbes. Dominique King, a Howard University graduate, created the I Heart My HBCU mobile app in response to low alumni giving rates for HBCUs. The magazine says the average rate of alumni giving for these institutions has been around 10% over the last few decades.
COLLEGES
martechseries.com

BidBid™ Makes Meaningful Connections via Auction-Based App to Monetize Personal Brands

BidBid™ Launches with Roster of Top Tier Talent Available For One-On-One Networking and Experiences. Now available in the Apple Store or on Google Play, BidBid™ is the first app to allow people of all backgrounds to get paid while meeting their fans. BidBid™, at its core, is about fostering meaningful connections while providing a way for athletes, professionals, influencers, or anyone with a strong online presence and following to monetize their brand safely with a virtual auction where the prize is time with the notable user.
NFL
Auburn Plainsman

Auburn and Tuskegee students create app to help with communication

Creators of the app Malachi Ards, Henry Moses and Monroe Clayton. WeParlay has developed a web app that will allow users to never buy another business card. Henry Moses, Malachi Ards and Monroe Clayton is the team behind this app. They said they want to benefit college communities with their new development. They have created a tag that is placed on the back of a phone, which holds all the information the users may want to share with others.
CELL PHONES
djmag.com

HE.SHE.THEY launches social networking app and podcast

The team behind HE.SHE.THEY. have launched a new social networking app and podcast. Created by co-founders Steven Braines and Sophia Kearney, the new platform aims to bring together the various strands of the collective's activities, while also offering a place to chat, make new friends and even date online. In...
CELL PHONES
City
Villanova, PA
Fortune

The post-pandemic mentorship playbook

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. While the benefits of mentorship have long been realized, a question facing today’s business leader is how mentorship evolves and how it can support the diverse workforce and growth needed to thrive in this new era of work.
PUBLIC HEALTH
stockton.edu

Stockton Earns Doctoral/Professional Classification

Galloway, N.J. - Stockton University’s increased number of doctoral programs has earned it the Doctoral/Professional classification in the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education’s 2021 update of some 3,900 two-year and four-year colleges. The new 2021 classification recognizes Stockton’s three doctoral programs: Doctor of Nursing Practice, Doctor...
GALLOWAY, NJ
#Villanova University#Football#Auction#Smart Phone
WWD

RAISEfashion and Anti Racism Fund Amp Up Internship Program

Click here to read the full article. BUILDING THE FOUNDATION: Following a successful debut, RAISEfashion has expanded its paid internship program with the Anti Racism Fund to give more students the chance to take part in the multifaceted development program. The two parties first joined forces in a partnership that was announced in February. Together, they launched a 10-week summer internship program that included a grant for living expenses for students from four Historically Black Colleges and Universities — Howard University, Spelman College, Morehouse College and Florida A&M University — as part of “The Homecoming Initiative.”More from WWDLouis Vuitton Men's Pre-Fall...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HeySoCal

5 tips for getting started in your career

The specifics of what you need to do to succeed in your chosen career will vary, but the broad outlines of what is necessary are the same. Whether you already know exactly what you want to do or you haven’t yet chosen your path among several different ideas, you can start thinking about the steps below that you’ll need to follow.
JOBS
Atlanta Daily World

Howard University Grad Launches App Aimed At Helping HBCUs

A new mobile app for graduates of historically Black college and universities helps them support their alma mater, according to Forbes. Dominique King, a Howard University graduate, created the I Heart My HBCU mobile app in response to low alumni giving rates for HBCUs. The magazine says the average rate of alumni giving for these institutions has been around 10% over the last few decades.
EDUCATION
