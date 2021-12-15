Start planning now for a safe spring break in 2022
By Brandon Jaces
WYTV.com
2 days ago
(WKBN) – Well, the weather outside might be frightful but it’s a good time to be thinking about springtime, especially if you’re looking to travel for spring break. We spoke to a travel consultant and a doctor about how to plan while we are still in the COVID-19...
Thinking about flying off somewhere in the new year? You’re not alone. The TSA screened nearly as many passengers for the 2021 Thanksgiving holiday period as they did in 2019, and numbers of travelers in the sky are expected to remain high (though how the Omicron variant will affect them remains to be seen). With everyone ages 5 and up eligible for vaccines, boosters now readily available, and attractive prices for everything from hotels to airfare, there’s a renewed interest in late-pandemic travel. And with it comes the age-old question: When’s the best day to buy airline tickets, whether for for a warm beach vacation or a snowy ski adventure?
If you’re looking for a good deal on your next cruise vacation, a cruise line has balcony cabins on cruises from Florida starting at less than $130 per person for the cruise. MSC Cruises currently has three cruise ships sailing from Florida to the Bahamas and Caribbean including the brand...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Royal Caribbean recently introduced the world’s longest cruise journey for adventurers seeking to hit all seven continents and explore a multitude of cultures. The international cruise line has announced that the Ultimate World Cruise will journey through 150 destinations in 65 countries. Passengers will also get...
CNN– President Biden’s newly announced plan to fight a potential winter surge of COVID-19 includes new rules for international travel. When the plan is expected to take effect early next week, international travelers will be required to have a COVID-19 test within one day of departure. Previously, travelers who were fully vaccinated had to have tested negative for the virus within three days of their trip.
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. With the omicron variant now sweeping the globe and new travel restrictions in place, it's hardly the most convenient time to travel. But if you're planning an international trip in the near future or in the next several months, I have some hard-won advice from a five-day getaway I took last month from the US to Canada.
Winter may be on its way, but spring break isn't far off. And who doesn't like something to anticipate to get us through the colder months? If you're itching to travel, but can't pack up and go right now, Allegiant has something for you. The airline just added nine new routes, all of which offer bookings just in time for a spring break getaway.
Planning a vacation in 2022? After a year of challenges, the experts say that waiting until January may be too late to set up an amazing vacation. Travel expert Jennifer Weatherhead joined us to encourage families to take a few minutes during their holiday visit to plan their next family trip. Jennifer shared great strategies for planning a great vacation, as well as providing ideas for unique and interesting places everyone should consider visiting. Her Covid-safe, stress-free, and affordable tips are centered around the best and safest getaway destinations for families, honeymooners and singles during the pandemic and beyond.
Pam and Barry Van Dyck have been dreaming of leaving behind the snow in Grand Rapids, Mich., and going someplace warm and adventurous for their 50th wedding anniversary, "with zip-lining, snorkeling, rivers in caves, amphibious vehicles and waterslides," Pam Van Dyck says. Of course, those aren't activities just for them,...
Palm Springs is a unique city. With its sunny climate and laid-back vibe, it's long been a popular place to live or visit. Palm Springs is consistently rated one of the best California cities to retire in. It's also a popular tourist destination with over 130 hotels and many attractions.
Last year, the AccuWeather forecast called for a warmer and drier winter, with a projected low of 31 degrees for our coldest month in February. That would have been mild, because DFW has averaged 28 freezes each winter for the past two decades. So much for the forecast. For seven...
Welcome to The Morning Shave. We read a ton of travel articles each day for our personal research and to share the best travel tips and tricks with you. Here are the articles for Wednesday, December 15, 2021, that we think you should read. Don’t miss out on any new...
Heartwarming reunions have been a common sight at airports nationwide ever since the U.S. reopened borders to fully vaccinated travelers last month. But that was before more variants hit the globe. While there are no travel restrictions in the U.S. currently, Omicron is disrupting international travel once again and forcing people to cancel long-awaited trips and holiday reunions.
RICHMOND, Va. -- The Holidays are always a busy time to travel. Dr. Gene Delaune, also known as the Travel Doctor is here with some health and safety tips for when you travel this season. For more information, visit their website or connect with on Twitter @allianztravelus and on Facebook.
Vacation booking site Vacasa.com published its 2021 list of the 10 best places to buy a winter home. And to literally nobody's surprise a western Maine town came in with the top spot. Newry, the town the majority of the world confuses with Bethel, came in at number one on...
Holidays add a special touch to any vacation. It is no wonder most people love going on vacation during the holidays, apart from the fact that this is also the season when they usually take a break from the office or school. The only problem with holiday traveling is the hordes of people that you are going to travel with. If you're used to crowds, this should not be too much of a problem except that it is not the only repercussion of traveling during the peak season. Apart from that, one would also suffer much with the inflated costs and fees of vacation needs such as airfare, insurance, and hotel accommodations among many others. To survive the holiday travel hubbub, here are some practical tips to consider.
Fully Refundable - Brand-new suites, spectacular views, and a private plunge pool on your oceanfront terrace at Hotel Mousai in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico . Those are just a few of the things that you'll find at this member-favorite 5-star resort. Now, throw in exclusive perks like a bottle of wine and a resort credit and you've got the perfect excuse for an adults-only beach escape.
Royal Caribbean won't let you embark the ship at a different port of call or leave the ship earlier during your cruise. The policy on the cruise line's downline embarkation has changed, according to an update sent to travel agents via email. Up until now, passengers were able to request...
Comments / 0