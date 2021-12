Brendin Kenneth-Ray Granado, age 19, of Breckenridge, passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 18, at New Destination Church with Shane Woolsey officiating. A public meal will be provided from 12-1 p.m. at the church. Following the service at 4 p.m., there will be a balloon release in Brendin’s memory at the Breckenridge Skate Park. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Morehart Mortuary.

