Environment

Near record warmth ahead as temperatures jump

By Jeremy Nelson
WJCL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe official start of winter is next Tuesday, but right now there are no signs of cold weather in the...

www.wjcl.com

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Strong Cold Front Friday Night to Bring Showers, Then a Cold Weekend

Friday will be the last warm and humid day of the week with highs in the 70s. Scattered showers and storms will be possible across North Texas Friday, but the best chance of rain moves in with a cold front late Friday night into early Saturday morning. There's a marginal...
DALLAS, TX
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
hoiabc.com

Showers possible late Friday

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The winter gear will be needed this morning as freezing conditions have returned for our Friday morning. Temperatures will run in the mid 20′s to lower 30′s throughout the morning commute under mostly clear skies. As we head through Friday’s forecast, clouds...
PEORIA, IL
WBUR

Snow, sleet this weekend after brief reprieve of warmth

The saying, “if you don’t like the weather in New England, just wait a few minutes” is more than a little apropos for this weekend. After one of the mildest December nights here, colder weather will slowly move into the region later Friday and set the stage for a mixed bag of weather on Saturday.
ENVIRONMENT
1011now.com

Seasonal temperatures for Friday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Typical December temperatures for Friday across Nebraska with intervals of clouds and sun. A cold front will move through the region tonight and bring sharply colder temperatures on Saturday with a gusty northwest wind. Breezy and warmer conditions expected on Sunday. Partly to mostly sunny in...
LINCOLN, NE
News 12

STORM WATCH: Steady rain expected Saturday across state; ice and sleet possible

The above-average temperatures will linger into today before cooler more seasonable weather, as well as some rain, moves in for the weekend across New Jersey. Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Lauren Due says the rain is expected during the overnight hours into Saturday morning, with some ice, freezing rain and sleet possible for northern parts of the state. Rain is likely for most of the day, with about a quarter of an inch expected. Temperatures will be in the high-40s.
ENVIRONMENT
fox5ny.com

Weather Forecast

A sunny and spring-like afternoon is ahead before temperatures begin to significantly drop. Polar air moves in with rain for the city Saturday. Today's high is 62 degrees.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS DFW

North Texas Spring-Like Conditions Friday Quickly Turning To Wet, Winter Weather Saturday

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A strong cold front is headed to North Texas overnight. It will take temperatures from the upper 70s Friday afternoon, to the upper 40s by Saturday afternoon. A line of showers and storms will develop along the front around midnight and move south early Saturday morning. The line is expected in the Metroplex between 1:00 a.m. and 4:00 a.m. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a marginal risk for the area as a few storms may reach severe limits. The main threats are large hail and damaging winds. Behind the front strong northerly winds will draw in colder air and steadily drop temperatures into the upper 40s by Saturday afternoon.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Temperatures Start To Dip

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A very warm day as we hit a high of 67 degrees at BWI Marshall, which was 4 degrees shy of the record! Some clouds around overnight with lows staying about 20 degrees above normal as well! On Friday, sun and some clouds will still get us up to the low 60’s before some showers may move in by evening but are expected to be very light. Some showers may linger around on Saturday as well, but no heavy rain is expected anywhere. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid ’50s.  On Sunday finally, chiller more December-like weather will move into the region with a breeze and temperatures only in the mid-40s. With wind chills in the mid 30s. It should be mainly sunny, however, on Sunday and at the start of next week as well. It’s expected to stay near normal for the start of Christmas week but by Christmas, probably just a tad above normal this year. Our normal temperatures next week are 46/29. Have a great Friday! Bob Turk
MARYLAND STATE
marthastewart.com

This Winter Will Be a "Frosty Flip-Flop," According to the Farmers' Almanac

The Farmers' Almanac has officially released their 2021-2022 winter forecast. While their predictions won't delight those who hate change—expect back-and-forth weather patterns across the country—for the most part, winter will be relatively normal this year. Ahead, we spoke to Sandi Duncan, philom., the managing editor of the Farmers' Almanac, to discover exactly what you need to know before Old Man Winter shows his chilly face in your region.
ENVIRONMENT

