The State of Oklahoma is suing the Biden Administration over the COVID vaccine mandate for federal workers and the military. The lawsuit claims the mandate will force many National Guard members to quit, which would harm the safety and security of Oklahomans. This comes days after Governor Stitt's request for an exemption from the mandate for the state's national guard was denied by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. In a statement yesterday, the governor said the mandate was "unconstitutional federal overreach."

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO