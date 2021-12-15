Mick Jagger to be featured on brother Chris’ podcast series

The Frozen River Film Festival continues to meet the challenges of the pandemic and Eileen Moeller is proving it. Moeller, Managing Director of the Frozen River Film Festival, was a guest on the LaCrosse Local podcast. The FRFF is one of Winona’s Original Festivals and is entering its 17th season. This will be Moeller’s second season on the job and she had the task of making the 2021 Festival a completely on-line event. This year it will be available as a hybrid, with both a virtual and in-person option. Moeller felt having both options was a result of what FRFF learned from last year’s offering of an only live streaming event: an on-line presence reaches a larger audience, makes it more accessible for patrons unable to make it in person, and allows a patron to see the film at their own convenience. Very good planning!

WINONA, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO