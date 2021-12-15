ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Pakistan: Punjab accounts for about half of all dengue cases

By Press Release
outbreaknewstoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the World Health Organization (WHO), Pakistan saw a total of 48,906 dengue fever cases including 183 deaths through November 25 this year. Cases have been reported from four provinces including Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan,...

outbreaknewstoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Pakistan: Killing of Sri Lankan accused of blasphemy sparks protests

A brutal mob killing of a Sri Lankan man accused of blasphemy in Pakistan has sparked protests in both countries, with Pakistan's leader condemning the vigilante violence. Priyantha Diyawadanage, 48, a factory manager in the city of Sialkot, was beaten to death on Friday and his body set alight. More...
ADVOCACY
Reuters

Pakistan Taliban declare end to ceasefire

ISLAMABAD, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Taliban militants in Pakistan declared an end to a month-long ceasefire arranged with the aid of the Afghan Taliban, accusing the government of breaching terms including a prisoner release agreement and the formation of negotiating committees. The Pakistani Taliban, or Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), are a...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pakistan#Punjab#Dengue Fever#Cfr#Ajk
North Denver News

Pakistan Reports First Case of Omicron

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan has detected its first case of the omicron variant of the coronavirus. Official said Thursday the infection was found in a 57-year-old unvaccinated woman in Karachi, the country’s largest city and capital of the southern Sindh province. Local media reported the patient, who was isolating...
PUBLIC HEALTH
atlanticcitynews.net

Pakistan analysing samples of 3 'suspected' Omicron cases

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 12 (ANI): Pakistan's national health institute has said the results of samples of three "suspected cases" of the Omicron COVID-19 variant in the country will be received by Monday. "Though we get result of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test the same day, genome sequencing which is done...
PUBLIC HEALTH
albuquerqueexpress.com

Afghanistan has been facing ISIS threat from Pakistan: Hamid Karzai

Kabul [Afghanistan], December 20 (ANI): Rejecting Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's remarks on terrorism in his country, former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai on Sunday said that the landlocked country has been facing ISIS's threat from Pakistan. At the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit on Sunday, Imran Khan had said...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Omicron accounts for 30% of Covid cases in London

Omicron accounts for three in 10 of reported Covid-19 cases in London, amid warnings the new variant is more likely to lead to potential hospital admission among the fully vaccinated.Michael Gove, the housing minister, spoke of a “deeply concerning situation” following a Cobra meeting on Friday after an analysis by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) revealed the AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines provided “much lower” levels of protection against omicron when compared with the delta variant.However, the analysis, which looked at 581 people with omicron, suggests a booster dose can “significantly reduce” the risk of symptomatic infection. In the early...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Health
NPR

Bangladesh is marking 50 years since the end of the war that created the country

GEORGE HARRISON: (Singing) Bangladesh, Bangladesh. INSKEEP: War had left that country plagued by violence, disease and poverty. So how much has Bangladesh changed in 50 years? Here's NPR's Lauren Frayer. LAUREN FRAYER, BYLINE: The lead-up to Bangladesh's birth was bloody. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER: This slightly blurry amateur...
JOBS
outbreaknewstoday.com

Ebola outbreak update: More than 30 days since last positive case

In a follow-up on the Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreak in the North Kivu Province of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), which was declared on October 8, two months after the outbreak was declared by the Ministry of Health, the epidemiological situation on the Ebola virus disease is currently under control, according to Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF).
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

Germany Orders All Unvaccinated People Into New Winter Lockdown

Vaccine holdouts in Germany have been ordered into a new nationwide lockdown that will see them banned from entering all restaurants, bars, cinemas, gyms, concerts, and non-essential shops—including the nation’s traditional Christmas markets. The special measures for unvaccinated people were already in force in several German regions, but, on Thursday, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that they will be extended to apply to the entire nation. “Culture and leisure nationwide will be open only to those who have been vaccinated or recovered,” Merkel said. “We have understood that the situation is very serious and that we want to take further measures in addition to those already taken.” According to Reuters, almost 69 percent of the German population is fully vaccinated, but virologists have blamed an intense new fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic on the unvaccinated. On Thursday, Germany recorded more than 73,000 new COVID infections and 388 deaths.
PUBLIC HEALTH
outbreaknewstoday.com

Zimbabwe reports more than 200 anthrax cases in 2021

From the beginning of the year through November 7, health officials in Zimbabwe reported 212 human anthrax cases. No deaths have been reported. The latest cases were reported in early November –Nine in Gokwe North District (2), Gokwe South District (4) in Midlands Province, Goromonzi District (1) in Mashonaland East Province, Hurungwe District (1) and Makonde District (1) in Mashonaland West Province.
PUBLIC HEALTH
outbreaknewstoday.com

DRC: Dozens of cholera cases reported in Uvira, South Kivu

In total, 37 cases of cholera have been recorded since December 13, 2021 in the health zone of Uvira in South Kivu province. According to Jaime Saidi, cholera focal point in this health zone, among these cases, there was one death and a dozen cases of recovery have been recorded.
WORLD
Reuters

Explosion at Pakistan bank branch kills at least 15

KARACHI, Pakistan, Dec 18 (Reuters) - At least 15 people were killed and 16 others injured in an explosion on Saturday at a bank branch in Karachi's industrial area, police said. A senior police officer said the blast at a branch of Habib Bank Limited, Pakistan's largest lender, could have...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Couple With COVID Caught on Plane After Breaking Out of Quarantine in Netherlands

A married couple who tested positive for COVID-19 have been dragged off a plane and detained after they broke out of a hotel quarantine in the Netherlands. Amsterdam is on high alert after dozens of passengers tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving on two flights from South Africa last Friday—and 13 of them were infected with the heavily mutated Omicron variant. Reuters reports that the couple, reportedly a Spanish man and Portuguese woman, escaped their hotel quarantine and managed to get on a plane that was going to Spain, but they were caught right before takeoff. Dutch military police said in a statement that the pair was arrested “in an airplane that was about to depart” and have now been handed over to health authorities. It’s not clear whether the couple had tested positive for the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.
WORLD
atlantanews.net

First cases of worst-ever Covid-19 variant reported in Europe

The first case of the Covid-19 ?Nu? variant has been detected in Belgium, according to local media reports corroborated by a leading doctor, who said the health authorities have handled two 'suspicious? samples. "We are currently analyzing two suspicious samples," Marc Van Ranst, a leading virologist whose laboratory works closely...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy