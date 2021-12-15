ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inter Miami CF Announces 2022 MLS Regular-Season Schedule

cbslocal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI (CBSMiami) – Inter Miami CF has released the team’s 2022 regular-season schedule Wednesday. Inter Miami CF is scheduled to kick off their season at home against the Chicago Fire FC on Feb. 26, 2022, and...

miami.cbslocal.com

CBS Boston

Complete 2022 New England Revolution Schedule Announced

FOXBORO (CBS) — Get out your calendars. The 2022 New England Revolution schedule is here. Major League Soccer announced its full schedule for the 2022 season on Wednesday, with the Revs beginning their Supporters’ Shield title defense on February 26 against the Portland Timbers. New England’s 34-game regular season will conclude on MLS Decision Day on Sunday, Oct. 9. The Revolution will open the 2022 MLS campaign away from home against the reigning Western Conference champion Timbers at Providence Park on Saturday, February 26 at 7:30 pm. New England will open its 17-game home slate against FC Dallas at Gillette Stadium on...
MLS
Phil Neville
Gonzalo Higuaín
Jean Mota
sportingkc.com

Five Road Trip Worthy Matches in the 2022 MLS Regular Season

In 2021, Sporting Kansas City enjoyed a winning record on the road (8-7-2, 26 points) for a second straight season. 2022 presents 17 opportunities for Sporting KC to replicate its past success away from home. Sporting opens the 2022 MLS regular season on the road, heading south to face Atlanta United at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, Feb 27.
MLS
houstondynamofc.com

Houston Dynamo FC trade Ari Lassiter to Inter Miami CF

Houston Dynamo FC acquired $100,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) from Inter Miami CF in a trade for forward Ari Lassiter, the clubs announced today. Houston will receive $50,000 in GAM in 2022, $50,000 in GAM in 2023 and additional GAM if performance-based incentives are met. Lassiter joined the Dynamo...
MLS
CBS Boston

Revolution Sign Defender DeJuan Jones To Three-Year Contract Extension

FOXBORO (CBS) — DeJuan Jones will be a part of the Revolution defense for the foreseeable future. Jones has agreed to a three-year contract extension through the 2024 season, New England announced Wednesday. The contract also includes an additional club option year for the 2025 season. Jones is coming off a stellar 2021 season where he finished fifth in MLS Defender of the Year voting. The 24-year-old registered career highs with 31 appearances, three goals, and five assists as he helped the Revolution set the all-time MLS points record and lift the club’s first-ever Supporters’ Shield. Jones’ three goals and five helpers...
MLS
#Inter Miami Cf#Minnesota United Fc#Seattle Sounders Fc#La Fc#Cbsmiami#Cf Montreal#The Portland Timbers#Brazilian
Baller Status

Beth Mowins Becomes First Female Play by Play Announcer for the NBA Regular Season on ESPN

On December 3rd, Beth Mowins made history when she became the first female play-by-play announcer to call a regular-season NBA game on ESPN. That Friday, her task was to call the game between the Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers, right along with her fellow commentator Jeff Van Gundy and Cassidy Hubbarth, a sideline reporter.
NBA
atlutd.com

Atlanta United acquires goalkeeper Dylan Castanheira from Inter Miami CF

ATLANTA – Atlanta United announced Friday it has acquired goalkeeper Dylan Castanheira via trade from Inter Miami CF in exchange for midfielder Mo Adams. “Dylan is a goalkeeper we’re familiar with from his time at the club and we’re pleased to add him to our roster,” said Atlanta United Vice President and Technical Director Carlos Bocanegra. “He will bring quality and competition to our goalkeeper group.”
MLS
Soccer
MLS
Sports
CBS Boston

Revolution’s First Concacaf Matchup Vs. Cavaly AS Set For February 15

FOXBORO (CBS) — Before the Revolution kick off their 2022 season, they have some Concacaf business to tend to. New England will open the two-legged Round of 16 with an away match against Cavaly AS on Tuesday, February 15 at 6:00 p.m. at a venue to be announced, Concacaf announced Friday. New England will then host the second leg at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday, February 22 at 6:00 p.m. The Revolution qualified for the 2022 SCCL as the Major League Soccer’s 2021 Supporters’ Shield winner. This marks the Revolution’s first time participating in international club competition since the 2010 North American SuperLiga...
MLS
Fox 46 Charlotte

Charlotte FC to make home debut on Fox 46; team forecasts 74K sold tickets

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – After a pandemic-delayed franchise launch, Charlotte FC has finally released a full schedule for the upcoming and highly anticipated inaugural 2022 season. Home matches will be played at Bank of America Stadium and upgrades are being made to accommodate match days including the fan experience and the pitch. The […]
MLS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FC Tulsa locks up Dario Suarez on multi-year deal

TULSA – One of FC Tulsa’s most lethal attackers in club history is coming back to Tulsa in 2022 and beyond. Forward Darío Suárez has signed a new multi-year contract with the club to ensure that the Cuban, whose 18 goals over the last two seasons are the most for any player in the FC Tulsa-era of the club, will remain in gold.
MLS
92.7 The Block

Willie P: Charlotte FC to Implore Attacking Style

The inaugural season for Charlotte FC is nearing, as last night they held their expansion draft, adding three players to their roster for the upcoming 2022 season. Today their full schedule for the season was released. Last night on Sports Radio FNZ, our very own Willie P hosted draft coverage for the club and followed that up with a visit on Wilson & Norfleet. Willie was asked about the playing model we can expect from Charlotte FC in Bank of America Stadium, and he replied:  An attacking style. He (Miguel Angel Ramirez) wants to play on the other side of the pitch. He wants to have an aggressive mindset. He wants to have very fast wingers and forwards that can keep the ball centralized, and in the attackng zone.
CHARLOTTE, NC

