Take a glimpse into the magic mind of makeup artist Porsche Poon

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeet Porshe Poon: makeup artist and bonkers mastermind behind this stretch-of-the-imagination self-portrait series. The Hong Konger turned London resident – fresh from their nomination as one of the British Fashion Council’s New Wave: Creatives for 2021 – shot the story as an exploration of self-image. Titled...

