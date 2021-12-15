Take a glimpse into the magic mind of makeup artist Porsche Poon

We are super excited that The Makeup Show is coming back to the Big Apple on Sunday, May1st-2nd, 2022. Ticket are on sale now. The Makeup Show is bringing you some of the most influential artists and brands in today’s beauty industry. Join us for a fun and unforgettable three day experience with loads of educational and shopping opportunities in an intimate setting. Follow the celebrity makeup artists and industry experts on our Seminar and Demo stages as they show you the latest trends, techniques and share their business expertise to help guide you to a successful career. Shop for the must-have products in makeup, skincare and hair care brands at pro discount prices. Experience an International Stage filled with makeup professionals from all over the world, and the return of The Beauty Brunch where you can mingle with industry insiders in a more intimate setting, plus so much more!

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO