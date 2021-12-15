ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden White House cuts back on winter holiday festivities amid pandemic

By Ryan King
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

T he White House is cutting back on its typical holiday festivities as the United States braces for yet another winter battling COVID-19.

Instead of the traditional cocktail parties, the White House will host "Holiday Open Houses" for limited guests to view the Christmas decorations, first lady Jill Biden's press secretary Michael LaRosa told CNN .

BIDEN'S COVID-19 CONUNDRUMS

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the White House has strict COVID-19 protocols in place even as people seek to unwind and celebrate.

"It doesn’t look exactly like it has always looked here, but we are going to continue to celebrate, to embrace the holiday season, and look for ways we can do that," Psaki said in a briefing .

The Washington Examiner reached out to the White House for comment.

Guests invited to the open house events are required to be vaccinated or take a test and will have 30 minutes to complete a self-guided tour to view the decorations, a source told CNN. The invitations for the events said President Joe Biden and Jill Biden will not attend the tour.

In addition, the White House has not sent out invitations for the Congressional Ball, a black-tie event that presidents have held in years past for members of Congress, according to the Daily Mail .

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

This cautious approach to the pandemic stands in stark contrast to how former President Donald Trump handled the holiday season in 2020.

The Trump White House hosted nearly two dozen Christmas parties, including the Congressional Ball, according to the Guardian . The number of guests was reduced, and many guests wore masks, but Trump still faced criticism at the time for hosting the events amid the pandemic.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 4

Related
HuffingtonPost

Jimmy Kimmel Gives Donald Trump's Pandemic Christmas Parties The Perfect Name

Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday was so nostalgic for the pandemic Christmas parties hosted by Donald Trump’s White House that he gave them a name. (Watch the video below.) The “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host noted that while many businesses have resumed traditional holiday soirees this year, President Joe Biden’s White House is taking a more cautious approach amid the latest coronavirus surge.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Washington Post

More than 100 House Democrats urge Biden to implement changes in Cuba policy

More than half of House Democrats urged President Biden on Thursday to implement promised changes in Cuba policy, such as removing Trump-era restrictions on travel and remittances to the island by U.S. citizens and residents and loosening impediments to humanitarian assistance. In a letter, 114 lawmakers, most from the liberal...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
NBC News

White House scaling back Christmas celebrations due to pandemic

The White House is scaling back its holiday parties this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, first lady Jill Biden's office said in a statement to NBC News on Wednesday. Instead of the dozens of receptions the president and first lady would host in a normal season, there will be a limited number of open-house style events for guests to view the White House holiday decorations in timed increments via self-guided tours. The administration's decision to scale back holiday parties was first reported by The Daily Mail.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trump White House#The Open House#The White House#Cnn#The Washington Examiner#The Congressional Ball#The Daily Mail#Guardian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Washington Post

What do we do now that we know just how far Trump was willing to go?

One challenge for the House select committee investigating the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6 is that its mandate was narrowly drawn. It was established to “investigate the facts, circumstances, and causes relating to the domestic terrorist attack on the Capitol,” including “influencing factors that contributed to the domestic terrorist attack.” The details of the far-right Proud Boys showing up and breaking windows is squarely within that scope. The months-long effort by Donald Trump and his allies to subvert the election results, less directly.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
186K+
Followers
57K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy