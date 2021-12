Per Vince Mercogliano, Filip Chytil will likely play left wing tonight, as the Rangers deal with the Artemiy Panarin injury. Chytil, a healthy scratch the other night, is a hot topic lately. Many point to his “5th year with the Rangers,” but include his 9 games at the end of 2018 as a year. They also include the two lost seasons the last two years. The reality is that Chytil has only played 211 games with the Rangers, that’s about 2.5 seasons. He’s also only 22 years old.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO